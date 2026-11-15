Rahul Gandhi Phone Tapping Row Deepens, Aaditya Thackeray Backs Him While Ravi Kishan Mocks Claim

Thackeray Backs Gandhi

Thackeray backed Gandhi in Mumbai. He alleged that the intelligence set-up was being used against critics instead of security threats. "Even before this, on one hand, this whole setup and force is being used against political opponents, journalists, and all the different voices in the country. If all these systems, this entire intelligence network, were used against anti-national activities, terrorists, and criminals instead, I think it would actually benefit this government and the country," he told reporters in Mumbai.