Ramesh Chennithala claimed BJP leader and former DGP R. Sreelekha has "serious problems" after her erratic resignation decisions and derogatory remarks.
Sreelekha faced intense backlash from Congress for likening Rahul Gandhi's protest behavior to someone under the influence of narcotics.
Chennithala demanded an immediate public apology from Sreelekha, noting that legal action is being pursued against her.
Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday said BJP leader and party councillor R Sreelekha appeared to have "some serious problems" following her remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and her criticism of the anti-narcotics drive, "Operation Toofan".
Chennithala was responding to Sreelekha's recent remarks at a party event in Punalur, where she slammed Gandhi's protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and likened his actions to the frenzy of someone under the influence of drugs.
Sreelekha, a former DGP, had also questioned the genuineness of Operation Toofan.
"When people who held such high positions retire, what happens to them. Let them protect their political interests. But shouldn't they also think about their positions," Chennithala said.
He said the public would notice any irregularities in Operation Toofan, an anti-narcotics drive launched by the Congress-led UDF government.
Chennithala accused Sreelekha of insulting Rahul Gandhi over her remarks.
"She was criticising and insulting Rahul Gandhi. What has happened to her. One time she submits her resignation; another time she withdraws it. It makes it completely clear that she has some serious problems," he said.
Chennithala demanded that Sreelekha withdraw her remarks against Gandhi and apologise.
"He is the eminent leader of the Congress, the Leader of the Opposition, whom the people of India love and adore. She must withdraw the words spoken against him and apologise," he said.
Asked about a complaint filed against Sreelekha over her remarks against Gandhi, Chennithala said legal action would follow.
She is currently the councillor representing the Sasthamangalam ward in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.