Kerala Minister Chennithala Expresses Shock Over Teachers Arrested in Drug Case

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday expressed shock over three teachers being arrested in connection with the alleged drug abuse and trafficking.
The three teachers -- Keerthana, Kavya and Neeshma -- who worked at the Perambra Block Resource Centre (BRC), which functions under the under Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) initiative, have been arrested for allegedly being part of an MDMA trafficking ring.
Chennithala said it was "shocking" that teachers were becoming drug carriers and sellers and that the proceeds of the illegal activity were being distributed through them.
"It is absolutely surprising," he added.
The minister said that more people were involved in the drug operation at Vadakara that was revealed following the arrests of the teachers and they will also be caught soon.
"We are also making efforts to reach the source of the drug supply," he told a TV channel.
He said it was being examined, with the help of psychologists, whether drugs were given by the three teachers to any children at the schools they had taught or any other educators.
Neeshma was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) based on information gathered during the interrogation of Keerthana and Kavya.
The SIT was constituted by the Vadakara Rural Superintendent of Police after investigators received information suggesting the involvement of more people in the case.
The alleged involvement of the three educators came to light after the arrest of a man in possession of MDMA.
During the investigation, police found that the suspect had been sending messages to a Gulf-based phone number and would receive a QR code to make payments.
Police said that after the payment was confirmed, the suppliers sent the buyer a photograph of the location where the narcotics had been concealed for collection.
Investigators found that the QR code was linked to Keerthana's bank account.
Following her arrest, Keerthana allegedly disclosed Kavya's involvement in the operation.
Chennithala also said that following the approval received by 'Operation Toofan', the government's anti-drug drive, a new initiative -- 'Project Zer-Vigilance Whistle' -- to combat corruption was being launched.
He said that he decided on the name after meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, whose election symbol was a 'whistle' and who has started a 'whistleblower' campaign against corruption.
Chennithala said that in Kerala the public can now disclose acts of corruption by a single phone call on the toll free number 1064 'Project Zero--Vigilance Whistle' and their identities will be kept secret.
He also said that actor Nivin Pauly will be the brand ambassador of the initiative.
"Just like Operation Toofan is the need of the state, so is the eradication of corruption," the minister said.