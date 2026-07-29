Interview | Nepal’s Ex-Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Gen Z Protests and Geopolitical Interests

A.

The Gen-Z youth sought permission for a peaceful demonstration demanding that the government lift the ban on a social-media platform, which had been restricted to compel its local registration in Nepal. The government permitted the youth to protest. However, no one—not even the government—could have anticipated the dangerous game unfolding behind the scenes. Within two hours after the demonstration began, various elements infiltrated the crowd. They breached the restricted zone and used innocent college students as human shields while inciting them to set fire to the parliament building. In the ensuing chaos, police firing occurred, claiming the lives of 19 young people.

The government had hoped that the movement would remain peaceful. However, it failed to foresee that the demonstration would be hijacked and become deadly, or that the loss of young lives would be exploited to push the country down a dangerous path of des­truction, leading to the overthrow of an elected government and the dissolution of parliament within 24 hours.