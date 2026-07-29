The 27-Year Wait: How Project 75(I) Could Change The Indian Ocean's Strategic Balance

To strike India’s eastern seaboard, say, a target near Visakhapatnam, a Hangor boat sailing from Karachi would need to cover a transit of well over 2,000 km, thread chokepoints around Sri Lanka and hold position undetected for weeks on a platform whose AIP endurance, however improved, still measures itself in weeks rather than months. Several defence analysts have reasonably argued that a credible submarine-launched strike on India’s east coast remains a distant prospect. But a submarine need not fire a missile to change India’s calculations, it merely has to be capable of being there, and the Sabah port call proved the Pakistan Navy can sustain a Hangor-class boat far from home waters for weeks at a stretch.