Irom Sharmila Interview: ‘The Right to Express One’s Voice Must be Respected’

A.

The Indian administrative system needs to respect real democracy. This is the voice of a person using his own body. It is a rightful demand for future generations, mainly for students. They are the pillars of democracy.

When someone individually fights against a wrong system using his own body, the democratic government needs to respect it. Otherwise, India’s democracy will be seen poorly by the outside world. Before the situation becomes worse, the government should initiate a dialogue and solve the problem. How hard can it be to address the demand?

I feel sorry for him. Delhi is the capital city of India. Millions of students are studying here. This is the right opportunity for young people to contribute, to show civic sense and to stand by him physically.