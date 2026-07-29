Dushyant Gautam Interview: ‘Protests Have Been Politicised’

A.

In a democracy, people have the right to raise demands, protest and agitate. If paper leaks have occurred due to lapses, those responsible must be punished. Action has been taken against those involved. The government has also taken steps to rectify the situation. However, there is no need to politicise the issue. More than half the people present at the protest had no connection with the issue. Why was a 50-year-old man speaking about the NEET exam? What was a 10-year-old or a Class X student doing at these protests? Anti-national slogans were being raised. The entire ‘tukde-tukde’ gang was there. We should examine the backgrounds of those who participated in these protests and where their funding is coming from.

If political parties like the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party are serious about resolving the issue, they should discuss it in Parliament. With elections taking place in the country almost every year, they see this as another electoral opportunity. At least 12 or 13 exam papers were leaked between 2004 and 2014. Why were they silent then?