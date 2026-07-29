Dushyant Gautam Interview: ‘Protests Have Been Politicised’

Why was it decided that Dharmendra Pradhan had to go?
The country’s former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan was responsible for many important changes in the education segment. He has made laws that were important for students. However, after the NEET-UG question paper leak, students demanded his resignation. This was despite the fact that the re-examination was conducted successfully and immediately. Students did not have to wait for another year. Though it was a student’s protest, there were other forces behind them that were making the situation in the country volatile. Anti-national forces were in play against the unity of the country. The prime minister has taken a positive step. Even Dharmendra Pradhan ji said that he stepped down after seeing how the young generation was being influenced at Jantar Mantar. It is because of this reason that his resignation was sought and he resigned. He put the country first.
Why was Pralhad Joshi given additional charge of the education ministry?
It is the right of the prime minister to decide who will be given the charge. After all, it’s an important ministry and it cannot be kept vacant. Joshi ji is our senior leader and he is already looking at another ministry, so he knows how it should be done.
Shouldn’t the education ministry be handled by a separate minister?
What is the problem is he has been given the additional charge? He knows how to get things done. The work should not get disrupted. We don’t have to be worried about this. The prime minister is concerned and he will look into it.
Do you think after one resignation, there will be growing demands for resignations of more ministers?
No. It doesn’t work like that. The Cabinet takes a call on these decisions. This resignation was in national interest and for the nation. We should not consider it otherwise. Dharmendra Pradhan ji is a tall leader and we should not make him smaller. This was a step taken after much thought and discussion.
“Demanding resignation through protests is not the right approach. That is not how a democracy functions.”
How does the BJP view the recent protests?
In a democracy, people have the right to raise demands, protest and agitate. If paper leaks have occurred due to lapses, those responsible must be punished. Action has been taken against those involved. The government has also taken steps to rectify the situation. However, there is no need to politicise the issue. More than half the people present at the protest had no connection with the issue. Why was a 50-year-old man speaking about the NEET exam? What was a 10-year-old or a Class X student doing at these protests? Anti-national slogans were being raised. The entire ‘tukde-tukde’ gang was there. We should examine the backgrounds of those who participated in these protests and where their funding is coming from.
If political parties like the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party are serious about resolving the issue, they should discuss it in Parliament. With elections taking place in the country almost every year, they see this as another electoral opportunity. At least 12 or 13 exam papers were leaked between 2004 and 2014. Why were they silent then?
Considering a large number of students joined the protests, do you think there is a growing sense of anger among young people?
Students need not worry about their future under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. We care about their future. We have launched several schemes, increased the number of universities and expanded seats in medical colleges. The prime minister regularly interacts with students. Compare the period between 2004 and 2014 with the present. Look at how students and protesters were treated then and how they are treated now. We took no action against those demonstrating. We should not view students through the prism of politics or treat them as a vote bank.
Students were protesting since June 6, but the government did not initiate talks with them. Why was that?
The protesters never came forward for talks. No one approached the government for discussions.
Did you reach out only after Rahul Gandhi’s protest?
They were celebrating Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s birthday and had invited everyone for the occasion, only to then march towards the prime minister’s residence. There are law and order concerns in such situations. As the leader of the opposition, it was his responsibility to inform the authorities if he intended to lead a march. Instead, he seemed more concerned about his vote bank and keeping his supporters happy. He simply wanted to hijack the protest.
If a minister does not resign for weeks after such a major controversy, what situation would warrant political accountability?
Accountability will be fixed. Everyone found responsible will be identified and charged. Public opinion alone cannot determine guilt. A proper investigation must establish who leaked the paper, how it happened and the motive behind it.
Does BJP believe a minister should be made to resign?
If anyone is found guilty, action will be taken. Demanding someone’s resignation through protests is not the right approach. That is not how a democracy functions.
PM Modi has stated that the toughest punishment must be handed out to the culprits of the NEET paper leak scandal. Will accountability include ministers?
We have always maintained that whoever is found guilty, regardless of how senior or influential they are, will be punished. Everyone involved in paper leaks must face the law.
Do you think there is a genuine crisis for the students in the country and it isn’t merely Opposition driven?
I do not think there is a broader crisis for students, but I understand why those who have prepared for and appeared in the examination are worried. Delays naturally cause anxiety. Not every student comes from a privileged background, and for many this is their only opportunity. The NEET paper leak was the result of the actions of anti-social elements.
Does BJP think that there will be political ramifications?
Votes, democracy and elections have their own place, but examinations and students’ futures are a separate matter. This should not become an electoral issue. Some political parties are trying to exploit the situation. People, however, know the BJP has worked hard and believe the prime minister has governed honestly and in the public interest. That trust remains.
Does the government believe the use of police action and pellet guns sends the right message about handling dissent?
The police are expected to protect themselves. If officers are being assaulted, vehicles are being overturned and public property is being damaged, we need to ask who is taking the law into their own hands. Neither the police nor the protesters should take the law into their own hands.
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Do you think it was the right decision to move Sonam Wangchuk to the hospital against his will?
He is a citizen of this country and it is the government’s duty to be concerned about his health. The doctors and the court were also concerned about his condition and he was treated in accordance with his wishes.
(This story appeared in Outlook magazine’s August 17 issue, 'Parliament on Street', which takes an incisive look at the student protests against recurring examination paper leaks, the zing of Gen-Z politics and the Jantar Mantar protest at Delhi which triggered a strong response all across India, sending out a clear reminder that while governments are formed in Parliament, democracies remain alive on the streets)