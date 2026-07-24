Ira Khan Explains Why She Stayed Silent On Student Protests Over NEET Paper Leak

Ira Khan said protecting her mental health shaped her silence on student protests.
Aamir Khan's daughter acknowledged silence may have been misunderstood by many people.
CJP-led protests continue with demands for NEET reforms and greater accountability nationwide.
Ira Khan has explained why she chose not to speak publicly about the ongoing student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak. In a detailed Instagram video, Aamir Khan's daughter said her silence was not a sign of indifference but a conscious decision to protect her mental health, adding that she did not feel she had anything meaningful to contribute to the conversation.
Ira Khan Explains Why She Stayed Silent
Speaking in the video, Ira said she has always chosen to speak about issues that align with her work in mental health advocacy. It was explained by her that she did not believe her comments would contribute meaningfully to the ongoing debate surrounding the student protests.
She also revealed that she intentionally avoids consuming news or social media content related to distressing events because it leaves her emotionally overwhelmed. It was said by Ira that she does not watch videos of violence or protests and instead focuses on how individuals can navigate difficult situations within their own capacity. She added that this may not be the best approach for everyone, but it is the one she follows.
'I Don't Look At The News'
Ira further shared that she only became emotionally affected after receiving a social media reel suggesting that one of her cousins had been detained during a protest. She said she panicked until she learnt her cousin was safe and then returned to work. It was also clarified by her that if her silence had made people believe she did not care, that had never been her intention.
In the caption accompanying her post, Ira acknowledged that being able to look away from the news is a privilege. She wrote that she was still trying to understand the most helpful role she could play while remaining true to her values.
The protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), have continued for nearly a month at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Students are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, action over the alleged NEET 2026 paper leak and broader reforms to India's examination system. Activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the movement with a hunger strike.