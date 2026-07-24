Ravi Kishan Defends Film Censorship, Says 'Movies Affect The Youth'

Ravi Kishan defended film censorship, saying cinema strongly influences young audiences today.
Actor said he would respect CBFC decisions after understanding objections to his films.
Mirzapur: The Movie releases in September following debate over censorship and content.
Ravi Kishan has voiced his support for film censorship, saying filmmakers have a responsibility towards society because cinema influences young audiences. Speaking ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, the actor-politician said he would also respect the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) decision if one of his own films faced censorship.
Ravi Kishan Defends The Role Of The CBFC
Speaking at The Indian Express Idea Exchange, Ravi Kishan addressed the controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj, which was denied certification before briefly appearing on an OTT platform and later being removed. He clarified that he was unaware of the details but believed there must have been a sensitive issue behind the decision.
The actor stressed that filmmakers should avoid hurting communities or misrepresenting historical events while creating entertainment. It was said by Ravi that cinema should remain answerable to society because films influence the youth. He also cited projects such as Dhurandhar, Maa Behen and Maamla Legal Hai as examples of films and series that released without such controversies.
'I Will Ask What Mistake I Made'
When asked how he would react if one of his own films received multiple cuts from the CBFC, Ravi said he would first seek an explanation. It was stated by the actor that he would ask whether the film had hurt a community, misrepresented history or presented false information. If that were the case, he would make the necessary changes voluntarily, considering the significant investment involved in filmmaking.
Ravi also pointed out that censorship disputes are not new to Indian cinema, recalling examples from the Emergency era and mentioning that even Sholay had faced censorship issues. He added that some films in the past had reportedly received between 50 and 100 cuts.
Ravi Kishan will next be seen in Mirzapur: The Movie, the theatrical adaptation of the popular Prime Video series. The film, which has already attracted attention for its strong language, is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 4.