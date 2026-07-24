The Afghans Are All Set To Host India For A Three-Match T20I Series On Indian Soil In September

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
Updated on:
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Afghanistan set to play historic 'home' series against India on Indian soil for the first time in New Delhi from September 13 to September 17, 2027

AFG Vs UAE
Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of United Arab Emirates' Aryansh Sharma during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi, India, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Summary of this article

  • Afghanistan is set to host India for a three match T20I series in September on Indian soil.

  • The matches are to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

  • The Afghans have struggled against India in this format and will now look for redemption.

Afghanistan are set to host India for a three-match T20I series in September 2026, becoming the first team to host the Men in Blue on Indian soil.

The matches are to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on September 13, 15 and 17.

It is a significant step for Afghanistan cricket as they have previously used Indian venues like Lucknow, Greater Noida and Dehradun to host their home matches but they have never hosted India on their home soil for a bilateral series.

India will be having a busy schedule with tests against Sri Lanka and Asian Games in Japan.

The men in blue will also be looking forward to regain momentum in T20Is after back to back series whitewash against Ireland and England and 2-1 loss to England in ODIs.

However, Shreyas Iyer clinched his first win as captain against Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I at the Harare Sports Club.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, have not played a T20I since the 2026 T20 World Cup. India have dominated the rivalry in the format, with Afghanistan yet to beat them in a T20I.

The Struggles Of The Afghans Against India

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Gujarat Titans' Gurnoor Brar during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 first qualifier cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. - | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

The two teams last met recently in June for a one-off test and three match ODI series in India with India winning the Test by an innings and 300 runs before completing a 3-0 ODI sweep.

The September T20I series could provide Afghanistan with another opportunity to challenge India, while also giving the reigning T20 world champions a chance to regain confidence ahead of the Asian Games.

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