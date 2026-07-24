Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony: Eleven Days Began With One Unforgettable Night
The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games officially began with a vibrant and historic Opening Ceremony at the OVO Hydro, the first indoor venue to host the event in Games history. More than 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories marched in during the Parade of Nations after a special tribute to the Games' volunteers. The ceremony celebrated Scotland's heritage through music, dance and cultural performances by artists including KT Tunstall, Tom Walker, Nina Nesbitt and Nathan Evans. Team India received a rousing welcome as Mirabai Chanu carried the Tricolour while Lovlina Borgohain brought in the King's Baton. King Charles III, accompanied by Queen Camilla, officially declared the Games open after reading the King's Baton message, setting the stage for 10 days of sporting action across Glasgow.
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