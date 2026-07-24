Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony: Eleven Days Began With One Unforgettable Night

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games officially began with a vibrant and historic Opening Ceremony at the OVO Hydro, the first indoor venue to host the event in Games history. More than 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories marched in during the Parade of Nations after a special tribute to the Games' volunteers. The ceremony celebrated Scotland's heritage through music, dance and cultural performances by artists including KT Tunstall, Tom Walker, Nina Nesbitt and Nathan Evans. Team India received a rousing welcome as Mirabai Chanu carried the Tricolour while Lovlina Borgohain brought in the King's Baton. King Charles III, accompanied by Queen Camilla, officially declared the Games open after reading the King's Baton message, setting the stage for 10 days of sporting action across Glasgow.

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Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow
The team from India arrives on stage during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Performers illustrate the Scottish textile industry during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Britain Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony King Charles III
Britain's King Charles III, center, and Queen Camilla look as they step out of the Doctor Who TARDIS police box as Sir Chris Hoy, right, looks on at the start of the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony
KT Tunstall performs on stage during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony
Performers take part in the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony
Scotland fans carry flags and wears themed masks as they watch Commonwealth Games opening ceremony from the stands in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony
A performer reaches out to touch the mythical Loch Ness monster known as 'Nessie' during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony
Pyrotechnics go off during the end of the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony
Scottish flags are waved by fans as the Scotland team arrives on stage during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony King Charles III
Britain's King Charles III gestures as he makes a speech during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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King Charles III Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony
Britain's King Charles III, watches as the Scottish Baton that has travelled over 20,000 miles arrives at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony
The flag of Commonwealth Sport is raised as the military flag carriers march off during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony
Performers dance as they take part in the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony
Team Scotland arrives onstage during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony
Team England arrive onstage during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony
Members of the Tuvalu teams take part in the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony
The team from New Zealand arrives onstage during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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The team from Fiji arrives onstage during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony
Members of the Australian team reacts as the walk on stage during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony
The team from Jamaica arrives onstage during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony
The team from Sri Lanka arrives on stage during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony
The team from Pakistan arrives on stage during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony
The team from Malaysia arrive and wave their national flag as they during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony
The team from Bangladesh arrives on stage during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony
The Canadian team arrives during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony
The South African team arrives during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony
The team from Namibia wave their national flag as they arrive during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony
The Duke of Edinburgh, left, and King Charles III talk during a reception for representatives of Governments, the Commonwealth and the Games, at The Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games. | Photo: Aaron Chown/PA via AP, Pool
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony
King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet 2026 Commonwealth Games baton bearers during a reception for representatives of Governments, the Commonwealth and the Games, at The Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games. | Photo: Aaron Chown/PA via AP, Pool
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony
A view of the Antigua and Barbuda 2026 Commonwealth Games baton at a reception for representatives of Governments, the Commonwealth and the Games, at The Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games. | Photo: Aaron Chown/PA via AP, Pool
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Opening Ceremony
A view of the Samoa 2026 Commonwealth Games baton at a reception for representatives of Governments, the Commonwealth and the Games, at The Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games. | Photo: Aaron Chown/PA via AP, Pool
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