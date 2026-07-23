IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Teen Wonder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rewrites Record Books With Historic Fifty

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Outlook Sports Desk
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After three unsuccessful outings, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripted history by becoming the youngest half-centurion in International cricket at the age of 15 years, 118 days, breaking Nepal Kushal Malla's record of 15 years, 340 days

Vaibhav SooryavanshI becomes youngest half-centurion in world cricket
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scores 19-ball 50 against Zimbabwe to lead India to 7-wicket win on Thursday, July 23. Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes the youngest player in world cricket to score a half-century

  • Sooryavanshi slammed his maiden fifty in just 18 balls to lead India to a 7-wicket win over Zimbabwe

  • Sooryavanshi took just 15 years and 118 days to achieve this feat beating Nepal Kushal Malla's record of 15 years and 340 days

After three successful outings in England, 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally played a knock to his potential as he belted an 18-ball fifty against Zimbabwe in the first T20I in Harare.

With this knock, the left-handed batter became the youngest half-centurion in international cricket, breaking Nepal's Kushal Malla's record. Malla was 15 years and 340 days old when he scored his first international fifty at that age, while Sooryavanshi did it in just 15 years, 118 days.

Sooryavanshi hammered four boundaries and same number of sixes during the course and made a short work of the 126-run chase for the remaining batters.

Opting to bowl first, India restricted hosts Zimbabwe to 125 for seven in the allotted 20 overs.

India went in with a completely new bowling attack today, with speedster Ashok Sharma from Rajasthan making his debut, while the total experience of all the bowlers, including Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav, was just 7 matches.

On the batting front, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who failed to impress against England in three matches, made the most of another opportunity, while Abhishek Sharma looked out of sorts during his stay at the crease.

Related Content
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is confident of runs in Zimbabwe T20Is despite a mild debut against England. - X/BCCI
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bats during the T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England. - Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves the field after being caught out by England's Sam Curran from the bowling of Jofra Archer during the fourth Vitality IT20 match against England at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England. - | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi aged 15 will most likely become the youngest cricket to represent India in international cricket surpassing Sachin Tendulkar and Shafali Verma. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

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