7 Records Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Could Break Before His 16th Birthday

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi would most likely becomes youngest-ever cricketer
The teen sensation even has the opportunity to becomes the youngest centurion for India
Sooryavanshi could even surpass Shafali Verma to become the fastest to reach the 1000-run mark in T20Is
In the last year or so, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has witnessed a meteoric rise through league and domestic cricket, a journey that eventually earned him his maiden India T20 International call-up at the age of 15.
Sooryavanshi first offered a glimpse of his extraordinary power-hitting ability when he smashed a 35-ball century at the age of just 14, becoming the youngest centurion in men's T20 and IPL history.
Despite showcasing immense potential during his first IPL season, doubts still lingered over whether the teenager could overcome the dreaded second-season syndrome, a phase where many young prodigies are figured out and reduced to one-season wonders.
But Sooryavanshi had other plans. Not only did he build on the foundation laid in his debut season, but he also rewrote record books, smashing 776 runs in 16 matches at a staggering strike rate of 237.30 to clinch the Orange Cap. He also surpassed Chris Gayle's record of 59 sixes in a single season by an astonishing margin of 13, proving that he is not merely here to stay, but to dominate.
Though it's just the start of a probable long journey for Sooryavanshi, and throughout his career, he's destined to do wonders, but what are the records he could potentially break in the short term:
Youngest Indian international
This is one of the records, Sooryavanshi is most likely to break in the coming few days. While he didn't get a spot in the playing XI in the first T20I against Ireland, India is set to play six more T20Is over the next two weeks - 1 in Ireland and the rest in England.
There are high chances that he'll get to feature in at least one of these matches. If Sooryavanshi, who's currently 15 years and 91 days, will become the youngest cricketer to play for India, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar (Men's) and Shafali Verma (Women's).
Tendulkar was 16 years and 205 days when he made his debut against Pakistan in 1989, while Shafali was 15 years and 239 days on her debut.
Youngest T20I Centurion
One of the major reasons why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was fast-tracked into India was not only his aggressive approach and consistency but also his ability to take down some of the best bowlers of world cricket with ease.
Whether it was Pat Cummins, Jofra Archer, or even Jasprit Bumrah, Sooryavanshi took on each one of them, right from the first ball, leaving fans jaw-dropped.
While international cricket has its own set of challenges, the bowling quality would be more or less the same, so whenever Sooryavanshi gets an opportunity, he could straightaway make an impact, and who knows, even slam his maiden T20I century.
If the left-handed batter reaches the three-figure mark in this tour of Ireland-England, he's going on to become the youngest T20 centurion, surpassing France's Gustav McKeon by a mile.
Youngest Player To 1K International Runs
What about becoming the youngest player to 1000 runs? It may sound a bit far-fetched but it's a record that is really in reach of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He is currently India's youngest batter to reach 1000 runs in domestic T20s, which he achieved in the IPL this year.
If he gets a consistent run for India and the kind of form he's in, he could well become the fastest cricketer to achieve the four-figure mark, surpassing Shafali Varma, who achieved the feat at the age of 18 years and 253 days in women's cricket.
The bar to become the fastest men's cricketer to score 1000 T20I runs is even lower as Pakistan's Shadab Khan currently holds that record at 22 years and 231 runs, while Tilak Varma is the youngest Indian men's batter to reach that mark, at the age of 23 years and 31 days.
So, while reaching this milestone before 16 is highly improbable, Sooryavanshi could definitely become the youngest to do so.