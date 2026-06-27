7 Records Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Could Break Before His 16th Birthday

But Sooryavanshi had other plans. Not only did he build on the foundation laid in his debut season, but he also rewrote record books, smashing 776 runs in 16 matches at a staggering strike rate of 237.30 to clinch the Orange Cap. He also surpassed Chris Gayle's record of 59 sixes in a single season by an astonishing margin of 13, proving that he is not merely here to stay, but to dominate.