SRH Vs RR, IPL Eliminator: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Chris Gayle’s Seemingly Unbreakable Record

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up the IPL 2026 Eliminator against SRH with a blistering 16-ball half-century
His innings featured 12 sixes and five fours, taking him to 97 off just 29 balls
He set a new record for the most sixes in a single IPL season or any T20 tournament , overtaking Chris Gayle
Another day, another record broken by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old made a thunderous start for Rajasthan Royals (RR) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Eliminator match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.
Sooryavanshi raced away to a 16-ball half-century, hitting eight sixes along the way. As a result, he set a new record for the most sixes in an IPL season, or in any T20 tournament season for that matter. He overtook Chris Gayle’s long-standing record of 59 sixes set during IPL 2012.
See the full list below:
65 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)
59 - Chris Gayle (2012)
52 - Andre Russell (2019)
51 - Chris Gayle (2013)
45 - Jos Buttler (2022)
Sooryavanshi eventually departed for 97 off 29 balls, which included five fours and 12 sixes, leaving RR at 125/1 after eight overs. He has scored 680 runs in IPL 2026 at a strike rate of 242.85.