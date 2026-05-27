SRH Vs RR, IPL Eliminator: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Chris Gayle’s Seemingly Unbreakable Record

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set a new record in T20 cricket during the IPL Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, see details below

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sixes record
Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh, India, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up the IPL 2026 Eliminator against SRH with a blistering 16-ball half-century

  • His innings featured 12 sixes and five fours, taking him to 97 off just 29 balls

  • He set a new record for the most sixes in a single IPL season or any T20 tournament , overtaking Chris Gayle

Another day, another record broken by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old made a thunderous start for Rajasthan Royals (RR) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Eliminator match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Also Read: SRH vs RR IPL Eliminator Live Score

Sooryavanshi raced away to a 16-ball half-century, hitting eight sixes along the way. As a result, he set a new record for the most sixes in an IPL season, or in any T20 tournament season for that matter. He overtook Chris Gayle’s long-standing record of 59 sixes set during IPL 2012.

See the full list below:

  • 65 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)

  • 59 - Chris Gayle (2012)

  • 52 - Andre Russell (2019)

  • 51 - Chris Gayle (2013)

  • 45 - Jos Buttler (2022)

Sooryavanshi eventually departed for 97 off 29 balls, which included five fours and 12 sixes, leaving RR at 125/1 after eight overs. He has scored 680 runs in IPL 2026 at a strike rate of 242.85.

Related Content
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waves his bat as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India. - | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. - | Photo: AP
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. - AP Photo
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. - | Photo: AP

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