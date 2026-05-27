SRH Vs RR Toss Update, IPL Eliminator: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt To Bowl First – Checking Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad face Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 Eliminator in Mullanpur on Wednesday
Find out the playing XIs, impact substitues, and more for the SRH vs RR match
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.
SRH sealed their place in the top four with back-to-back wins over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), firing them to third place with 18 points. The Sunrisers have been superb with the bat, with both Heinrich Klaasen (606 runs) and Abhishek Sharma (563 runs) in the running for the IPL Orange Cap.
Similarly, RR boast a formidable batting lineup, led by teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has 583 runs to his name. Jofra Archer has been one of the most lethal bowlers in the league with 21 wickets and will be key for Riyan Parag’s youthful side.
The winner of tonight’s IPL Eliminator will face Gujarat Titans – who lost to RCB yesterday – in the IPL Qualifier 2.
SRH vs RR, IPL Eliminator: Toss Update
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first tonight.
Pat Cummins (SRH): We will bowl first. I think we have played some good cricket of late. We will try to keep our bowling simple and let them play to their strengths. Hinge comes back in. I think we are not bothered about the pressure; it’s a good chasing ground.
Riyan Parag (RR): We also would have bowled first as it’s a good chasing ground. This has been a good ground, as we have chased and defended. I am unfit to play. Even now, we have no other option than to win, I am happy with the team’s performance if we play to our potential. Jaddu comes back in; Dubey is the impact.
SRH vs RR, IPL Eliminator: Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.
SRH vs RR, IPL Eliminator: Impact Substitutes
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel.
Rajasthan Royals: Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Amanal Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande.
SRH vs RR, IPL Eliminator: Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Vignesh Puthur.