RR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Third-Fastest Century In Indian Premier League History

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi displayed a glimpse of his breathtaking talent yet again as he raced off to his century in just 36 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad

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rajasthan royals vs sunrisers hyderabad indian premier league 2026 vaibhav sooryavanshi century
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. AP Photo
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Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored century in just 36 deliveries

  • This is the third fastest hundred in IPL history

  • This is Sooryavanshi's second fastest hundred in IPL

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium witnessed a masterclass in power-hitting on Saturday as 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blasted a 36-ball century against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). His explosive innings propelled the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a commanding position, recording the third-fastest hundred in Indian Premier League history.

This his second century in the IPL. His first century came in IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans where he took just 35 balls to reach the three-figure mark

Opening the innings, Sooryavanshi looked determined to make amends for a golden duck in his previous encounter against the same opposition. He reached his fifty in just 15 balls—his third such feat this season—before accelerating further.

The youngster’s ton was decorated with 12 towering sixes and 5 boundaries, leaving the SRH bowling attack, led by Pat Cummins, searching for answers.

Despite the pressure of a milestone, he did not slow down, reaching 97 with a thumping down the ground shot before bringing up the century with a massive heave over long-on. His ability to find gaps and clear the ropes with minimal effort kept the stadium on its feet throughout his 37-ball stay at the crease.

Sooryavanshi was particularly aggressive against the spinners and the wrist spin of Shivang Kumar, showcasing a range of shots that defied his age.

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Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge, who were coming off successful games previously, found it difficult to contain him as anything in his arc kept disappearing.

His century comes on the heels of a stellar 175 in the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year, further cementing his reputation as one of the most exciting talents in world cricket. He also became the youngest player to reach 1,000 T20 runs during this knock.

Supported by Dhruv Jurel’s steady 51, the Royals' top order dismantled the Hyderabad defense from the onset. By the time Sooryavanshi was eventually dismissed for 103 off 37 balls, the damage was largely done, with the Royals well on their way to a massive first-innings total.

This performance puts him in prime contention for India’s upcoming T20I tour of Ireland, potentially making him the youngest international debutant for the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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