India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, One-Off Test: Men In Blue Return To Test Mode After T20 Frenzy
India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, One-Off Test: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the one-off Test between the Men In Blue and Afghan Tigers at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh on Saturday, June 6
Indian cricketers Shubman Gill, left, and Rishabh Pant during a practice session ahead of the India-Afghanistan Test series, in New Chandigarh, Punjab, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. PTI Photo
India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, One-Off Test: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the one-off Test between India and Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh on Saturday, June 6. The match between both these teams is not a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle as ICC restricts it to the top-nine full Test members, therefore the result of the match will not affect the WTC points or standing in any manner. However, more than the result, this match is part of the initiative to make Afghanistan a stronger stakeholder in Test cricket and promote the culture of red-ball cricket in the nation by pitting them against one of the best cricketing nations of the world. India and Afghanistan have played only one Test match before this and the former won the match comfortably.
LIVE UPDATES
India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, One-Off Test: Hourly Weather
There is no prediction of rain in Mullapur today on Day 1 of one-off Test between India and Afghanistan AccuWeather Screengrab
India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, One-Off Test: Streaming/Start Time
The one-off Test between India and Afghanistan will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. The live action of Day 1 will begin at 9:30 AM IST, while toss takes place at 9:00 AM.
India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, One-Off Test: Good Morning
Good morning cricket fans! We're back with the live coverage of Day 1 of the one-off Test match between India and Afghanistan in New Chandigarh on Saturday, June 6. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.