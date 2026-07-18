English Premier League: Liverpool Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Signs Five-Year Extension

A Associated Press Published at: 18 July 2026 12:13 am

The 25-year-old Szoboszlai helped Liverpool win the Premier League in 2025. In his three seasons, he has made 147 appearances across all competitions, scoring 28 times

A Associated Press Published at: 18 July 2026 12:13 am

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai warms up for the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson

Summary of this article Dominik Szoboszlai has signed a new five-year contract for the Reds

Szoboszlai has played for Liverpool since 2023 after joining from Leipzig

He will now form part of the rebuild under new coach Andoni Iraola Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai agreed to a new five-year contract on Friday. Szoboszlai has played for Liverpool since 2023 after joining from Leipzig. The Hungary captain still had two years on his former deal before signing the extension to stay at Anfield through 2031. The 25-year-old Szoboszlai helped Liverpool win the Premier League in 2025. In his three seasons, he has made 147 appearances across all competitions, scoring 28 times. He was a bright spot in a subpar season for Liverpool last season, scoring 13 goals and delivering 12 assists in 53 appearances. His team, however, finished fifth at 25 points behind champion Arsenal, leading to the firing of coach Arne Slot. He will now form part of the rebuild under new coach Andoni Iraola.