FBI Arrests Indian-Origin Fugitive Nitish Kaushal in Vermont on RICO Charges

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivasatava
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The FBI has arrested Indian-origin fugitive Nitish Kaushal in Vermont on federal RICO conspiracy charges linked to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria crime syndicate.

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FBI Arrests Indian-Origin Fugitive Nitish Kaushal in Vermont on RICO Charges Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • The FBI arrested Indian-origin fugitive Nitish Kaushal in Vermont on 16 July 2026 under federal RICO conspiracy charges.

  • Kaushal is an alleged associate of the Punjab-based Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group operating in India and the US.

  • A federal arrest warrant was issued for Kaushal on 25 June 2026 by the US District Court for the Central District of California.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Indian-origin fugitive Nitish Kaushal in Vermont on July 16, 2026. Law enforcement officers captured him on federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) conspiracy charges. These charges are directly linked to an investigation termed "Operation Hard Ball".

Kaushal is an alleged associate of the Punjab-based Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group, commonly referred to as the Bhagwanpuria OCG. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Kaushal on June 25, 2026. The warrant was processed through the US District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles, authorities stated.

Details Of The Arrest

Agents from FBI Albany arrested Kaushal on behalf of the agency's Los Angeles field office. US Border Patrol personnel assisted the operation along the Northern Border.

The FBI updated its webpage profile for Kaushal shortly after the operation. The public notice now prominently displays the word 'Captured' across his photograph.

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The official FBI notice lacks specific operational details. The public page does not disclose the exact time, specific location, arresting agency details or current custody and court proceedings, the agency informed.

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Operation Hard Ball: How India Helped The FBI Crack Down On The Bishnoi Network

By Pranay Vatsa

The Criminal Enterprise

The Bhagwanpuria OCG originated in Punjab. It subsequently expanded its operations into the Central District of California and other global locations.

Authorities placed Kaushal on the FBI's wanted list just days prior to his arrest. He faces allegations of supporting a transnational criminal organisation. The group allegedly engages in severe criminal activities. These operations involve murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, money laundering and human smuggling, authorities stated.

Under the federal indictment filed on June 25, 2026, Kaushal was charged alongside 16 co-defendants, including syndicate leader Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. The indictment details a conspiracy where members colluded with a corrupt Punjab Police inspector to extort $400,000 from a Los Angeles family.

It also outlines violent incidents, including kidnapping. The indictment charges the group's California cells with trafficking over 100 kilograms of cocaine and methamphetamine weekly toward Canada as well as selling firearms in Southern California.

Understanding RICO Charges

Enacted in 1970, the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) serves as a federal mechanism to dismantle systemic organised crime by focusing on whole criminal syndicates instead of isolated perpetrators.

Conviction under the statute requires prosecutors to prove a continuous pattern of racketeering activity. To meet this standard, prosecutors must prove a minimum of two connected offences, including fraud, bribery, money laundering or extortion, over a span of 10 years.

RICO enables law enforcement to hold enterprise leaders legally responsible for crimes they ordered or facilitated. Punishments under this legislation are stringent, allowing for the complete seizure of illicitly acquired wealth and maximum prison sentences of 20 years for each count.

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