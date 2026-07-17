IND Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Men In Blue Suffer Four-Wicket Defeat In Cardiff

Joe Root rescued England yet again to beat India by four wickets Thursday and set up a decider in their one-day international series. Root was required to bat after just one ball in England’s innings and anchored the chase with an unbeaten 99 at Sophia Gardens. He was stranded when Gus Atkinson pulled Prasidh Krishna to the boundary for the winning runs. England reached 235-6 with 5.5 overs to spare after bowling out India for 233 with six overs unused. The third and last ODI in the tied series is on Sunday at Lord’s. Half-centuries by Virat Kohli (65) and Shreyas Iyer (66) propped up India’s 233. But they had been 178-3.

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India tour of England IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Cricket match highlights-Joe Root
England's Joe Root and Gus Atkinson shake hands with India's players after winning the match in the second ODI between England and India at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, Thursday July 16, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India tour of England IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Cricket match highlights-Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan celebrates the wicket of England's Sam Curran during the second ODI between England and India at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India tour of England IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Cricket match highlights-Jacob Bethell
England's Jacob Bethell during the second ODI between England and India at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, Thursday July 16, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India tour of England IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Cricket match highlights-Gus Atkinson
England's Gus Atkinson celebrates the wicket of India's Prasidh Krishna during the second ODI between England and India at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, Thursday July 16, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India tour of England IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Cricket match highlights-Shivam Dube
India's Shivam Dube walks after being bowled and caught out by England's Jofra Archer during the second ODI between England and India at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, Thursday July 16, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India tour of England IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Cricket match highlights-Axar Patel
India's Axar Patel walks after being caught out by England's Jos Buttler during the second ODI between England and India at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, Thursday July 16, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India tour of England IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Cricket match highlights-Shreyas Iyer
India's Shreyas Iyer celebrates making fifty runs during the second ODI between England and India at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, Thursday July 16, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India tour of England IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Cricket match highlights-Jos Buttler
England's Jos Buttler (centre right) celebrates the wicket of India's Washington Sundar during the second ODI between England and India at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, Thursday July 16, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India tour of England IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Cricket match highlights-Virat Kohli
India's Virat Kohli walks after being caught out by England's Adil Rashid during the second ODI between England and India at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, Thursday July 16, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India tour of England IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Cricket match highlights-Sam Curran
England's Sam Curran, right, celebrates the wicket of India's Ishan Kishan during the second ODI between England and India at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, Thursday July 16, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India tour of England IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Cricket match highlights-Virat Kohli
India's Virat Kohli bats during the second ODI between England and India at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, Thursday July 16, 2026 | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India tour of England IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Cricket match highlights-Shubman Gill
India's Shubman Gill walks off the pitch after being caught out by England's Ben Duckett during the second ODI between England and India at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, Thursday July 16, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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India tour of England IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Cricket match highlights-Rohit Sharma
India's Rohit Sharma bats during the second ODI between England and India at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, Thursday July 16, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
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