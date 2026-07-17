IND Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Men In Blue Suffer Four-Wicket Defeat In Cardiff
Joe Root rescued England yet again to beat India by four wickets Thursday and set up a decider in their one-day international series. Root was required to bat after just one ball in England’s innings and anchored the chase with an unbeaten 99 at Sophia Gardens. He was stranded when Gus Atkinson pulled Prasidh Krishna to the boundary for the winning runs. England reached 235-6 with 5.5 overs to spare after bowling out India for 233 with six overs unused. The third and last ODI in the tied series is on Sunday at Lord’s. Half-centuries by Virat Kohli (65) and Shreyas Iyer (66) propped up India’s 233. But they had been 178-3.
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