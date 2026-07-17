West Indies Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Who Won Yesterday In WI Vs NZ Match – Check Result

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Outlook Sports Desk
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New Zealand defeated West Indies by six wickets in the third ODI to seal the series 2-1, with Jayden Lennox's four-wicket haul and Tom Latham's unbeaten knock leading the victory

West Indies Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Who Won Yesterday In WI Vs NZ Match – Check Result
New Zealand players celebrate during the third ODI against West Indies at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence. A smiling Jayden Lennox is seen acknowledging teammates after another successful spell, while wicketkeeper Tom Latham joins the celebrations following the Black Caps' dominant six-wicket victory that gave them a 2-1 lead in the five-match ODI series. The image captures New Zealand's jubilant mood after a clinical all-round performance in Guyana. Photo: X/BLACKCAPS
Summary of this article

  • New Zealand beat West Indies by six wickets in the third ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-1

  • Jayden Lennox starred with 4/52, while West Indies were bowled out for 140, with Keacy Carty top-scoring with 48

  • Tom Latham's unbeaten 31 guided New Zealand to 141/4 in 39.3 overs, sealing victory with 63 balls remaining

New Zealand wrapped up the three-match ODI series with a 2-1 victory after cruising to a six-wicket win over West Indies in the decider at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Having opted to bowl first, the visitors delivered another clinical performance with the ball before comfortably chasing down a modest target of 141 in 39.3 overs.

Left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox starred with the ball to claim the Player of the Match award, while Tom Latham's unbeaten knock ensured there were no late hiccups in the chase.

West Indies never managed to recover after losing wickets at regular intervals. Keacy Carty top-scored with 48 off 77 balls, while Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with 26, but the hosts were bundled out for 140 in 37.1 overs.

Lennox ripped through the lower order with 4/52, while captain Mitchell Santner (2/15) and Michael Bracewell (2/33) applied relentless pressure to leave the Caribbean side with an underwhelming total.

In reply, New Zealand lost a few wickets but never looked troubled by the small target. Tom Latham remained unbeaten on 31 off 53 balls, anchoring the chase alongside Dean Foxcroft, who finished 22 not out.

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Earlier, Henry Nicholls (24), Will Young (23) and Daryl Mitchell (28) made useful contributions as the Black Caps reached 141/4 with 63 balls to spare. West Indies found some joy through Vitel Lawes, who picked up 3/39, but lacked enough runs to put sustained pressure on the visitors.

The victory completed an impressive comeback for New Zealand after losing the opening ODI. They bounced back by winning the final two matches convincingly to seal the series, with their bowling attack proving to be the difference.

For West Indies, batting collapses in the last two games proved costly, as they surrendered a series they had initially looked well placed to win.

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