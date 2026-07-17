West Indies Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Who Won Yesterday In WI Vs NZ Match – Check Result

New Zealand defeated West Indies by six wickets in the third ODI to seal the series 2-1, with Jayden Lennox's four-wicket haul and Tom Latham's unbeaten knock leading the victory

New Zealand players celebrate during the third ODI against West Indies at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence. A smiling Jayden Lennox is seen acknowledging teammates after another successful spell, while wicketkeeper Tom Latham joins the celebrations following the Black Caps' dominant six-wicket victory that gave them a 2-1 lead in the five-match ODI series. The image captures New Zealand's jubilant mood after a clinical all-round performance in Guyana. Photo: X/BLACKCAPS