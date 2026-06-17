ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test: New Zealand Reach 75/2 At Lunch Against England’s New-look Attack At The Oval

A
Associated Press
Published at:

The pitch, as expected, appeared to have lost its spite nearing lunch when Latham, who had hung tough for 74 deliveries, tried turning Jofra Archer to the leg side but found a leading edge that Jacob Bethell superbly snatched out of the air at gully

England vs New Zealand 1st Test
England can clinch the three-match series at The Oval after winning the first Test at Lord’s. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Summary of this article

  • Kiwis were 75/2 at lunch on the first morning of The Oval Test against England

  • The visitors lost Devon Conway on 9 and captain Tom Latham early on

  • New Zealand was put into bat by stand-in captain Joe Root

New Zealand crawled to 75-2 against England on the first morning of The Oval Test on Wednesday.

New Zealand was put into bat by stand-in captain Joe Root, who was hoping his inexperienced attack could exploit the moisture in the pitch after drizzle delayed the start for 30 minutes.

They removed the opening batters, Devon Conway on 9 and captain Tom Latham on 27.

Conway gifted his at 14-1 in the first half-hour, gloving a Matthew Fisher delivery down the leg side and giving an easy catch to debutant wicketkeeper James Rew.

The pitch, as expected, appeared to have lost its spite nearing lunch when Latham, who had hung tough for 74 deliveries, tried turning Jofra Archer to the leg side but found a leading edge that Jacob Bethell superbly snatched out of the air at gully.

At lunch, after 25 overs, were a nervy Henry Nicholls on 23 from 50 balls and Rachin Ravindra on 11 after a couple of exquisite boundaries. On a pitch that will flatten out on day one, New Zealand was expected to be happy to have lost only two wickets in the first session.

Related Content
ENG vs NZ 2nd Test match venue, Kennington Oval in London. - Photo: X | James Titley
England's Gus Atkinson celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Will O'Rourke during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
England's Gus Atkinson celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Will O'Rourke during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
England's Joe Root runs between the wickets with teammate Harry Brook, left, during play on day one of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. - (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

England can clinch the three-match series at The Oval after winning the first Test at Lord’s, but the host team will have to do it after making five changes, debuting three players, and with Root as a stopgap captain four years after he gave up the position.

Josh Tongue was the only remaining seamer from Lord’s. Archer was playing his first test since the third Ashes match in Adelaide before Christmas. Fisher was playing his second test, and first since 2022, but on his home ground. The lively Sonny Baker made his debut.

They had plenty of pace but generally bowled too short without troubling New Zealand.

With the promise of better batting conditions on a sunnier afternoon, New Zealand dug in and England could prise out only Conway and Latham. Nicholls replaced the retired Kane Williamson and was playing his first test since August while Ravindra already had more runs than he managed at Lord’s.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories