ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test: New Zealand Reach 75/2 At Lunch Against England’s New-look Attack At The Oval

Kiwis were 75/2 at lunch on the first morning of The Oval Test against England
The visitors lost Devon Conway on 9 and captain Tom Latham early on
New Zealand was put into bat by stand-in captain Joe Root
New Zealand crawled to 75-2 against England on the first morning of The Oval Test on Wednesday.
New Zealand was put into bat by stand-in captain Joe Root, who was hoping his inexperienced attack could exploit the moisture in the pitch after drizzle delayed the start for 30 minutes.
Conway gifted his at 14-1 in the first half-hour, gloving a Matthew Fisher delivery down the leg side and giving an easy catch to debutant wicketkeeper James Rew.
The pitch, as expected, appeared to have lost its spite nearing lunch when Latham, who had hung tough for 74 deliveries, tried turning Jofra Archer to the leg side but found a leading edge that Jacob Bethell superbly snatched out of the air at gully.
At lunch, after 25 overs, were a nervy Henry Nicholls on 23 from 50 balls and Rachin Ravindra on 11 after a couple of exquisite boundaries. On a pitch that will flatten out on day one, New Zealand was expected to be happy to have lost only two wickets in the first session.
England can clinch the three-match series at The Oval after winning the first Test at Lord’s, but the host team will have to do it after making five changes, debuting three players, and with Root as a stopgap captain four years after he gave up the position.
Josh Tongue was the only remaining seamer from Lord’s. Archer was playing his first test since the third Ashes match in Adelaide before Christmas. Fisher was playing his second test, and first since 2022, but on his home ground. The lively Sonny Baker made his debut.
They had plenty of pace but generally bowled too short without troubling New Zealand.
With the promise of better batting conditions on a sunnier afternoon, New Zealand dug in and England could prise out only Conway and Latham. Nicholls replaced the retired Kane Williamson and was playing his first test since August while Ravindra already had more runs than he managed at Lord’s.