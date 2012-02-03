  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. tom latham
images

Name: Tom Latham

Born: April 02, 1992

Tom Latham is a New Zealand international cricketer. He is the vice-captain of New Zealand's cricket team in Tests and One Day Internationals. He holds the record for most Test centuries by a New Zealand opening batsman. Latham was part of the New Zealand team that won the 2019–2021 ICC World Test Championship. He was also in New Zealand's squad that finished as runners-up at the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

Latham is primarily a batsman who also plays as a wicket-keeper. Playing for Canterbury, he made his first-class debut against Central Districts in 2010 in the Plunket Shield. Latham was selected for the One-Day International series versus Zimbabwe in 2012 and made his ODI debut on February 3, 2012. His Test debut came against India in February 2014.

Latham made his debut for Canterbury in the 2010–11 Plunket Shield season, scoring 65 in his maiden first-class innings. He had played youth cricket for Canterbury, captaining the under-19 side, and represented Canterbury A from the 2008–09 season. During 2010, Latham was a member of Durham County Cricket Club's academy in England. He played for Durham Second XI, Northumberland Development XI, and club cricket for Gateshead Fell in the North East Premier League.

Latham has appeared across formats for Canterbury. He spent the 2013 English summer playing in north-east England again, representing South Shields in the North East Premier League, Scotland in the Yorkshire Bank 40 competition, and making two appearances for Durham's second XI. Latham was selected for New Zealand's touring Test squad and T20 squad during that summer, playing in both T20 internationals on the tour.

Kent signed Latham as an overseas player for the 2016 English season. He made his County Championship debut against Glamorgan at Canterbury in May, scoring half-centuries in both innings - the first Kent batsman in history to do so on debut. After playing all formats for the county, Latham left Kent in mid-July to join New Zealand's team in Zimbabwe.

In 2017, Latham signed as an overseas player with Durham for the second half of the English season. In 2023, he signed for Surrey, making his debut against Kent at Canterbury.

On their international debut in 2012, Latham scored 24 runs batting at number five in an ODI versus Zimbabwe. He made his T20I debut against West Indies, making 15 and 19 in the series. Latham failed to contribute significantly in the ODI series, his highest score being 32. February 2014 brought Latham's Test debut versus India, with scores of 29 and 0. He toured West Indies with New Zealand in June, playing all three Tests and two T20s. Latham had a highly successful Test series, scoring three half-centuries and 288 runs in total - second among top run-scorers behind teammate Kane Williamson, helping New Zealand to an overseas series victory. By July 2014, he had claimed the opener spot after incumbent struggles.

Latham's first Test century was achieved against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in November 2014, scoring 103. Despite his Test opener role, he was named a middle-order batsman and Ronchi's backup wicket-keeper for the 2015 World Cup. Latham also shared Test wicket-keeping duties with Watling against England, keeping in the first Lord's Test following Watling's injury.

Latham toured Zimbabwe in 2015 as an opener. In the second ODI, he scored his maiden ODI ton of 110 not out during an unbeaten 236-run stand with Guptill as New Zealand won by 10 wickets to level the series. In the third Australia Test of 2015-16, the first day-night Test, Latham became the first to score a fifty in such a match. October 2016 saw Latham become the first New Zealander and 10th batsman overall to carry his bat in an ODI against India in Dharamshala.

In January 2017, Latham was named New Zealand's wicket-keeper for the Chappell-Hadlee series, equalling the record for most dismissals by a keeper in an ODI innings in the first match. However, due to poor batting form, he was dropped for the South Africa series on March 1.

May 2017 brought a recall for Latham as captain for the Ireland Tri-Series against Ireland and Bangladesh with several regulars at the IPL. October 2017 saw Latham given wicket-keeping duties versus India and moved to no. 5 due to his spin-playing ability, scoring 103* from 102 balls in the series opener.

In December 2017 Latham resumed acting ODI captaincy against West Indies with Williamson and Southee rested. Latham was one of 20 players awarded a contract by New Zealand Cricket for 2018–19. December 2018 against Sri Lanka saw him make Test cricket's highest score while carrying the bat with 264 not out. April 2019 brought selection in New Zealand's World Cup squad. July 2019's semi-final versus India was Latham's 150th international for New Zealand.

January 2020's third Australia Test saw Latham captain New Zealand for the first time in Tests with Williamson out due to flu. February 2020's first and second India ODIs had Latham captain New Zealand to 4 wicket and 22 run wins after Williamson's shoulder injury. December 2022's first Pakistan Test saw Latham score his 13th Test century, the most by a New Zealand opening batsman.

Latham has scored 13 Test and 7 ODI centuries. His highest Test score of 264 not out came versus Sri Lanka at Basin Reserve in December 2018, while his highest ODI score of 145 not out was against India at Eden Park in November 2022.

Tom Latham remained an important player for New Zealand across all formats in 2023 and 2024. He ended 2024 in style by smashing his 9th ODI century, an unbeaten 132 against Pakistan in the second ODI in Napier in December.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest In Excise Policy Case Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Slovakia Landslide: 16 Tourists Trapped On High Tatras Mountains After Heavy Rains
  2. Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details
  3. As Tensions Rise, South Korea To Deploy Laser Weapons To Intercept North Korean Drones
  4. Baba Vanga Predictions List: End Of The World To Begin In 2025 And End By...?
  5. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18