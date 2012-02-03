Tom Latham is a New Zealand international cricketer. He is the vice-captain of New Zealand's cricket team in Tests and One Day Internationals. He holds the record for most Test centuries by a New Zealand opening batsman. Latham was part of the New Zealand team that won the 2019–2021 ICC World Test Championship. He was also in New Zealand's squad that finished as runners-up at the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

Latham is primarily a batsman who also plays as a wicket-keeper. Playing for Canterbury, he made his first-class debut against Central Districts in 2010 in the Plunket Shield. Latham was selected for the One-Day International series versus Zimbabwe in 2012 and made his ODI debut on February 3, 2012. His Test debut came against India in February 2014.

Latham made his debut for Canterbury in the 2010–11 Plunket Shield season, scoring 65 in his maiden first-class innings. He had played youth cricket for Canterbury, captaining the under-19 side, and represented Canterbury A from the 2008–09 season. During 2010, Latham was a member of Durham County Cricket Club's academy in England. He played for Durham Second XI, Northumberland Development XI, and club cricket for Gateshead Fell in the North East Premier League.

Latham has appeared across formats for Canterbury. He spent the 2013 English summer playing in north-east England again, representing South Shields in the North East Premier League, Scotland in the Yorkshire Bank 40 competition, and making two appearances for Durham's second XI. Latham was selected for New Zealand's touring Test squad and T20 squad during that summer, playing in both T20 internationals on the tour.

Kent signed Latham as an overseas player for the 2016 English season. He made his County Championship debut against Glamorgan at Canterbury in May, scoring half-centuries in both innings - the first Kent batsman in history to do so on debut. After playing all formats for the county, Latham left Kent in mid-July to join New Zealand's team in Zimbabwe.

In 2017, Latham signed as an overseas player with Durham for the second half of the English season. In 2023, he signed for Surrey, making his debut against Kent at Canterbury.

On their international debut in 2012, Latham scored 24 runs batting at number five in an ODI versus Zimbabwe. He made his T20I debut against West Indies, making 15 and 19 in the series. Latham failed to contribute significantly in the ODI series, his highest score being 32. February 2014 brought Latham's Test debut versus India, with scores of 29 and 0. He toured West Indies with New Zealand in June, playing all three Tests and two T20s. Latham had a highly successful Test series, scoring three half-centuries and 288 runs in total - second among top run-scorers behind teammate Kane Williamson, helping New Zealand to an overseas series victory. By July 2014, he had claimed the opener spot after incumbent struggles.

Latham's first Test century was achieved against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in November 2014, scoring 103. Despite his Test opener role, he was named a middle-order batsman and Ronchi's backup wicket-keeper for the 2015 World Cup. Latham also shared Test wicket-keeping duties with Watling against England, keeping in the first Lord's Test following Watling's injury.

Latham toured Zimbabwe in 2015 as an opener. In the second ODI, he scored his maiden ODI ton of 110 not out during an unbeaten 236-run stand with Guptill as New Zealand won by 10 wickets to level the series. In the third Australia Test of 2015-16, the first day-night Test, Latham became the first to score a fifty in such a match. October 2016 saw Latham become the first New Zealander and 10th batsman overall to carry his bat in an ODI against India in Dharamshala.

In January 2017, Latham was named New Zealand's wicket-keeper for the Chappell-Hadlee series, equalling the record for most dismissals by a keeper in an ODI innings in the first match. However, due to poor batting form, he was dropped for the South Africa series on March 1.

May 2017 brought a recall for Latham as captain for the Ireland Tri-Series against Ireland and Bangladesh with several regulars at the IPL. October 2017 saw Latham given wicket-keeping duties versus India and moved to no. 5 due to his spin-playing ability, scoring 103* from 102 balls in the series opener.

In December 2017 Latham resumed acting ODI captaincy against West Indies with Williamson and Southee rested. Latham was one of 20 players awarded a contract by New Zealand Cricket for 2018–19. December 2018 against Sri Lanka saw him make Test cricket's highest score while carrying the bat with 264 not out. April 2019 brought selection in New Zealand's World Cup squad. July 2019's semi-final versus India was Latham's 150th international for New Zealand.

January 2020's third Australia Test saw Latham captain New Zealand for the first time in Tests with Williamson out due to flu. February 2020's first and second India ODIs had Latham captain New Zealand to 4 wicket and 22 run wins after Williamson's shoulder injury. December 2022's first Pakistan Test saw Latham score his 13th Test century, the most by a New Zealand opening batsman.

Latham has scored 13 Test and 7 ODI centuries. His highest Test score of 264 not out came versus Sri Lanka at Basin Reserve in December 2018, while his highest ODI score of 145 not out was against India at Eden Park in November 2022.

Tom Latham remained an important player for New Zealand across all formats in 2023 and 2024. He ended 2024 in style by smashing his 9th ODI century, an unbeaten 132 against Pakistan in the second ODI in Napier in December.