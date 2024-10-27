Cricket

India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: What Went Wrong For Rohit Sharma And His Men In Pune

Let's dive into the reasons for India's defeat in Pune and what went wrong for the Men In Blue

Indias head coach Gautam Gambhir, left, and Indias captain Rohit Sharma. AP Photo
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, left, and India's captain Rohit Sharma react after their loss against New Zealand on day three of the second cricket test match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon

India lost a Test series on home soil after 12 years on Saturday when the Rohit Sharma-led side lost the second Test match on the third day at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. (Match Highlights | More Cricket News)

With this win, New Zealand have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series. The third match is in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and the Kiwis won't mind the conditions of that ground either.

From 46 all out in the first innings of the Bengaluru Test to 156 all out in the first inning of the second Test in Pune, the Indian team missed a chance to take an early advantage in both matches and allowed the visitors to take a huge lead in the first inning. That put pressure on the Indian bowlers and when they also conceded runs then the onus shifted to the batters to put up big scores.

And Indian pitches are not easy to bat in the fourth innings. New Zealand bowlers, especially Mitchell Santner exploited the conditions in Pune and claimed 13 wickets in the match.

Let's dive into the reasons for India's defeat in Pune and what went wrong for the Men In Blue

Three Changes In Playing XI

Interestingly, Santner was benched in the opening Test match and Matt Henry played in Bengaluru, who also disturbed Indian batters making very good use of the overcast conditions and swinging the ball with his partner in crime William O'Rourke.

India's captain Rohit Sharma throws the ball during the day one of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium , in Pune, India, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. - (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: 'Collective Failure' Haunts Rohit Sharma As India Faces Series Defeat At Home

BY PTI

India also made some changes in the second Test - three to be exact. Shubman Gill replaced KL Rahul, Akash Deep came in place of Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar returned to the Test side after three years of hiatus replacing Kuldeep Yadav.

Only Sundar succeeded in making an impact with his all-round performance. He took seven wickets in the first inning and four in the second. He also contributed with the ball making 18 not out and 21 in both innings. Akash Deep bowled only six overs in the match and remained wicketless.

Marking his return to the Test side after missing the first match due to neck stiffness, Gill made 53 runs combined from both innings of the second Test. India could have played one more batter potentially Axar Patel or KL Rahul in place of Akash Deep.

IND Vs NZ 1st Test: India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, and Virat Kohli walk into the field - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Men In Blue Face Home Defeat - Here's What Skipper Rohit Sharma Said

BY PTI

Poor Performance By Top-order

Showing intent and fast run-making is not always enough in Test cricket - a lesson that was much needed for the Indian team to learn. But Indian captain Rohit Sharma might not see it as any problem as he recently said, "It happened after 12 years, that's fine". And that's the problem.

If the Indian captain can't find the problem in his team and thinks that it was 'allowed', then he is wrong. He failed to make a two-digit score in three out of four innings in this series and he thinks losing a Test series is allowed.

Sharma's poor fielding is another issue. He dropped several catches in the slips during India's fielding. On a spin-friendly pitch, good fielding behind the wicket is crucial, and Sharma stood in the slips for most of the time. He only managed to take one catch in the slips, which was Tim Southee's in the second innings.

Virat Kohli has been struggling to judge the ball lately. In this Test match, he scored just 1 & 17 runs and failed to open his account in his first innings in the first Test. Although he managed to find some rhythm with a 70-run knock in the second innings in Bengaluru, his overall performance has been concerning.

'Jas-Ball'

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant need to take some responsibility while batting and should play according to the requirements of the team. They have defied the logic of Test cricket. They need to learn the art of defence as well because only attack is not enough to win a Test match. Results in the long run can't be achieved with such a mindset.

India needed a self-check and it is team management and captain's duty now to ensure that they play freely but responsibly. Say it 'Bazball', 'Ro-Ball' or 'Jas-ball', the beauty of Test cricket is in defence.

We saw how attacking cricket gave results to England in the first Test against Pakistan in Multan but that backfired in the next two matches and Pakistan won the three-match home series 2-1.

Spin Tracks Backfired

Indian batters are well-versed in batting techniques and pressure handling but New Zealand batters looked more confident and hungry for runs in these two Test matches. Indian batter's lack of discipline while batting and Kiwi bowlers' spin quality were the reasons why New Zealand won the matches and series.

India making spin-friendly tracks and still losing the series is bizarre. New Zealand played out India in all three departments - bowling, batting and fielding. They came better prepared for the series which showed in their style of performance be it Rachin Ravindra's batting or Mitchell Santner's bowling.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham said in many press conferences before the series started that they are prepared and want to play a new style of cricket which will define them. And they did the same. Every 11 players contributed and the results are in front of everyone.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Score: Radha Yadav's Stellar Fielding Key In Three Of IND's Four Wickets | NZ-W - 192/4 (41.4)
  2. Bold Calls, Veteran Spinners & Dry Pitches: How PAK Ended Their Home Test Series Win Drought
  3. India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: What Went Wrong For Rohit Sharma And His Men In Pune
  4. Shaheen Afridi Demoted, Fakhar Omitted, Masood Promoted In PCB's Central Contract List
  5. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BAN Vs SA Match
Football News
  1. Premier League 2024-25: Bryan Mbeumo Helps Brentford Beat Ipswich Town 4-3 In Thriller - In Pics
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Matheus Cunha's Goal Helps Wolves Play Out 2-2 Draw With Brighton - In Pics
  3. Augsburg 2-1 Dortmund: Unity The Key As Nuri Sahin's Team Aims To Get Through Rough Patch
  4. Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen Pay Price For 'Soft' Defending In Werder Bremen Draw, Feels Xabi Alonso
  5. Brighton 2-2 Wolves: Hurzeler Says Lack Of Professionalism Cost His Team A Draw
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  2. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  3. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Police Arrests Man For Posting Bomb Threat Messages On X For 'Attention'
  2. Mumbai: 9 Injured At Bandra Railway Station As Festive Rush Leads To Stampede | Details
  3. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  4. Congress Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Full List
  5. India-US Mobility, Migration Cooperation Leads To Deportation Of 'Illegal' Indian Nationals
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Indian-born Ashwin Ramaswami Up Against Trump Ally In US Elections | Details
  2. US Backs Israel Over Airstrikes On Iran As Middle East Crisis Escalates | Top Points
  3. Pakistan Appoints New Chief Justice Through Controversial 26th Amendment
  4. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Kills Over 100, Rescue Operations Underway For Missing And Stranded People
  5. From Saudi Arabia To United States: World Reacts To Israel’s Strikes On Iran
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs