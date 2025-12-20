2025 Indian Cricket Recap: From T20I's Highs To Test Cricket’s Lows - How It All Unfolded

Then came a young West Indies team for a two-match home series, which proved to be a roll over for India, but the vulnerabilities of the Indian Test side were exposed when they were whitewashed by a strong South Africa team at their home in a two-match series. The second whitewash at home in a year brought the glaring technical holes of the Indian test side out in the open and how the Indian team recover from this drubbing at home is something which the Indian fans will be waiting for with anticipation.