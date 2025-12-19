India Vs South Africa, 5th T20I: Toss Updates And Playing XIs

South Africa won the toss in the 5th T20I at Ahmedabad
India lead the series by 2-1
4th T20I in Lucknow got called off due to thick fog
India are South Africa are set to lock horns yet again in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match T20I series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 19.
India got an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series after the last T20I at Lucknow got called off without any bowl being bowled due to excessive fog. However, South Africa can still level the series by 2-2 winning by winning the last T20I at Ahmedabad.
India Vs South Africa, 5th T20I: Toss Update
South Africa won the coin toss and elected to field first.
India Vs South Africa, 5th T20I: Playing XIs
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh