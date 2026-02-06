Hardik Pandya Debuts New Blonde Look Ahead Of India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opener

Hardik Pandya has debuted a blonde hairstyle on the eve of India’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, with the all-rounder also showing strong form in a warm-up win against South Africa

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Baroda vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B Toss Playing Xis result
File photo of Baroda player Hardik Pandya in action for India. | Photo: X/Hardik Pandya
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pandya revealed a light blonde, textured haircut on social media ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • India begin their campaign against the USA at Wankhede Stadium

  • Pandya impressed in a warm-up win over South Africa, scoring 30 off 10 balls

Hardik Pandya grabbed attention off the field on the eve of India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. The India all-rounder took to social media to debut a light blonde hairstyle with a faded, textured cut. Pandya posted a series of photos on his Instagram story, showing off his new trim to the fans.

Pandya had made a similar style change ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, a tournament India went on to win unbeaten. Fans will be hoping that his hairstyle change acts as a good omen during the upcoming tournament as well, where India will be looking to defend their title at home.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, begin their T20 World Cup 2026 journey against the United States of America at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Saturday, February 7. The Men in Blue are drawn in Group A alongside the USA, Pakistan, the Netherlands, and Namibia.

Pandya Shows Form In SA Warm-Up Win

On the pitch, Pandya was in good form during India’s warm-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on February 4. The 32-year-old produced a bright middle-order cameo, smashing 30 runs off just 10 balls, striking three sixes and two fours at a strike rate of 300.

India finished on a commanding 240/6, with contributions from Ishan Kishan (53 off 20) and Tilak Varma (45 off 19). South Africa replied with 210/7, falling short by 30 runs.

Related Content
Related Content

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs Namibia LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Badoni And Co Seek To Sign Off Strongly

  2. IND Vs ENG U19 Final LIVE SCORE, ICC World Cup 2026 Final: 300 Up For India After Sooryavanshi’s Record-Breaking Knock

  3. Ranji Trophy QFs Day 1 LIVE Score: MUM Bowled Out For 120; Virat Singh Revives JHKD Against UTK

  4. Italy Vs UAE LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm‑Up Match: Justin Mosca Keeps ITA Steady As They Move To 134/2

  5. IND Vs ENG, ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Steals The Show With 55-ball Century

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India Vs Korea LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships QF: Ayush Shetty Suffers Narrow Loss

  2. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  3. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  4. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

  5. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  2. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  3. PM ‘Hiding Behind’ Speaker; Threat Claims An ‘Absolute Lie,’ Says Congress

  4. Adivasi Villagers Protest Eviction Notices In Thane Belt Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

  5. PM Modi RS Speech 2026: PM Attacks Congress, Highlights Growth, Reforms And Global Trade Deals

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Pakistan Army Concludes Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1 In Balochistan: 216 Terrorists Killed

  4. Pakistan Army Says 216 Terrorists Killed In Balochistan

  5. Washington Post Layoffs: Shashi Tharoor's Son Ishaan Among One-Third Staff Cut

Latest Stories

  1. Dhurandhar: PVR Inox Profits Surge By 166% Largely Driven By Box Office Performance Of Ranveer Singh's Film

  2. Ranji Trophy QFs Day 1 LIVE Score: MUM Bowled Out For 120; Virat Singh Revives JHKD Against UTK

  3. Shutdown Hits Kuki-Zo Areas In Manipur Over Govt Formation

  4. Actor Vijay’s Tax Penalty Case: Madras High Court Dismisses His Plea

  5. Telangana SIR 2026: Schedule Expected April-May, Booth Level Agents Required

  6. IND Vs ENG U19 Final LIVE SCORE, ICC World Cup 2026 Final: 300 Up For India After Sooryavanshi’s Record-Breaking Knock

  7. WPL Final: Smriti Mandhana Battled High Fever To Power Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Title Win

  8. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Predictions: Who Will Win