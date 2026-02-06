Hardik Pandya Debuts New Blonde Look Ahead Of India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opener

Pandya revealed a light blonde, textured haircut on social media ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026
India begin their campaign against the USA at Wankhede Stadium
Pandya impressed in a warm-up win over South Africa, scoring 30 off 10 balls
Hardik Pandya grabbed attention off the field on the eve of India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. The India all-rounder took to social media to debut a light blonde hairstyle with a faded, textured cut. Pandya posted a series of photos on his Instagram story, showing off his new trim to the fans.
Pandya had made a similar style change ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, a tournament India went on to win unbeaten. Fans will be hoping that his hairstyle change acts as a good omen during the upcoming tournament as well, where India will be looking to defend their title at home.
India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, begin their T20 World Cup 2026 journey against the United States of America at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Saturday, February 7. The Men in Blue are drawn in Group A alongside the USA, Pakistan, the Netherlands, and Namibia.
Pandya Shows Form In SA Warm-Up Win
On the pitch, Pandya was in good form during India’s warm-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on February 4. The 32-year-old produced a bright middle-order cameo, smashing 30 runs off just 10 balls, striking three sixes and two fours at a strike rate of 300.
India finished on a commanding 240/6, with contributions from Ishan Kishan (53 off 20) and Tilak Varma (45 off 19). South Africa replied with 210/7, falling short by 30 runs.