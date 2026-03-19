Liverpool 4-0 Galatasaray, UCL: Reds Through To The Quarter-Finals

Liverpool ultimately eased to a 4-0 win over Galatasaray at Anfield, overturning a one-goal loss in Istanbul, despite Mohamed Salah missing a penalty in first-half stoppage time when the score was 1-0. Still, Salah was key to Liverpool’s strong second half with two assists then a goal in a performance that could restart an erratic season for the English champions and ease growing pressure on coach Arne Slot. England had a record six teams in the competition and all reached the round of 16, but only Arsenal and Liverpool advanced. Chelsea was eliminated Tuesday by defending champion Paris Saint-Germain, which now plays Liverpool.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Liverpool vs Galatasaray Champions League Soccer-Arne Slot
Liverpool's manager Arne Slot, center, celebrates with Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate at the end of the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Liverpool and Galatasaray, in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
1/10
Liverpool vs Galatasaray Champions League Soccer-
Galatasaray players react at the end of the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Liverpool and Galatasaray, in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
Liverpool vs Galatasaray Champions League Soccer-Hugo Ekitike
Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Liverpool and Galatasaray, in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
Liverpool vs Galatasaray Champions League Soccer-Noa Lang
Galatasaray's Noa Lang reacts after sustaining an injury during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Liverpool and Galatasaray, in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
Liverpool vs Galatasaray Champions League Soccer-Alisson
Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson, left, makes a save during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Liverpool and Galatasaray, in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
Liverpool vs Galatasaray Champions League Soccer-Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, front, and Galatasaray's Wilfried Singo challenge for the ball during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Liverpool and Galatasaray, in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
Liverpool vs Galatasaray Champions League Soccer-Mohamed Salah
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Liverpool and Galatasaray, in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
Liverpool vs Galatasaray Champions League Soccer-Mohamed Salah
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Liverpool and Galatasaray, in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
Liverpool vs Galatasaray Champions League Soccer-Hugo Ekitike
Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike scores his side's second goal during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Liverpool and Galatasaray, in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
Liverpool vs Galatasaray Champions League Soccer-Dominik Szoboszlai
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Liverpool and Galatasaray, in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
Liverpool vs Galatasaray Champions League Soccer-Ugurcan Cakir
Galatasaray's goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir reaches for a high ball over Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Liverpool and Galatasaray, in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Dispatch: SRH Name Ishan Kishan Captain Amid Growing Injury Worries; Virat Kohli Joins RCB Camp

  2. IPL 2026: Greg Chappell Criticises Cameron Green’s Batting Approach, Says, 'He's Stuck At The Crease'

  3. IPL 2026: Pat Cummins Ruled Out For First Few Games, Star India Southpaw To Be Captaincy Replacement

  4. Marco Jansen Gets Ricky Ponting's Nod To Spend Extended Family Time Ahead Of IPL 2026 - Report

  5. IPL 2026 Injury Tracker: Harshit Rana, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood Among Key Concerns

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 18, 2026

  2. Rifts In the Red Fortress: CPI(M)’s Election-Time Challenge

  3. NHRC notice to I&B ministry, CBFC over 'vulgar, double-meaning' lyrics in 'Sarke Chunar' song

  4. SC Allows CBI To Be Impleaded In Assam Custodial Deaths Case Of Three Hmar Youths

  5. BJP Moves Breach of Privilege Notice Against Himachal CM Over Loan Claims

Entertainment News

  1. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  2. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  3. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  4. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

  5. Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. 'For Many Iranians, Dream Of Change Now Feels More Dangerous Than Ever'

  2. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Iran's Natural Gas Facility Attacked, Israel Kills Several Iranian Officials

  3. Once Inspired By Immanuel Kant, Ali Larijani Became Iran's Top Military Strategist 

  4. Outlook Explainer: The Importance of Being Ayatollah

  5. Netanyahu Mocks Death Rumours With ‘Punch Card’ Video As Israel Claims To Eliminate Larijani And Soleimani

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026 Dispatch: SRH Name Ishan Kishan Captain Amid Growing Injury Worries; Virat Kohli Joins RCB Camp

  2. India-Pakistan Nuclear Risk Persists Despite De-escalation, US Intelligence Warns

  3. Mojtaba Khamenei says US, Israel 'will pay' for Ali Larijani's death: 'Every drop of blood has its due'

  4. Dhurandhar 2: Madras High Court Issues Order Against Illegal Broadcast, Streaming Of Ranveer Singh-Starrer

  5. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran Strikes Gulf Energy Sites After Israel Hits On South Pars Field

  6. Netanyahu Mocks Death Rumours With ‘Punch Card’ Video As Israel Claims To Eliminate Larijani And Soleimani

  7. JSW Indian Open 2026: Anahat, Ramit Face Press Ahead Of Squash Tournament

  8. Top US Counterterrorism Chief Resigns Over Iran War Policy