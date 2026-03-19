Liverpool 4-0 Galatasaray, UCL: Reds Through To The Quarter-Finals
Liverpool ultimately eased to a 4-0 win over Galatasaray at Anfield, overturning a one-goal loss in Istanbul, despite Mohamed Salah missing a penalty in first-half stoppage time when the score was 1-0. Still, Salah was key to Liverpool’s strong second half with two assists then a goal in a performance that could restart an erratic season for the English champions and ease growing pressure on coach Arne Slot. England had a record six teams in the competition and all reached the round of 16, but only Arsenal and Liverpool advanced. Chelsea was eliminated Tuesday by defending champion Paris Saint-Germain, which now plays Liverpool.
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