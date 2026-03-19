Liverpool 4-0 Galatasaray, UCL: Reds Through To The Quarter-Finals

Liverpool's manager Arne Slot, center, celebrates with Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate at the end of the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Liverpool and Galatasaray, in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super

1/10 Galatasaray players react at the end of the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Liverpool and Galatasaray, in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super





2/10 Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Liverpool and Galatasaray, in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super





3/10 Galatasaray's Noa Lang reacts after sustaining an injury during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Liverpool and Galatasaray, in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super





4/10 Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson, left, makes a save during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Liverpool and Galatasaray, in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super





5/10 Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, front, and Galatasaray's Wilfried Singo challenge for the ball during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Liverpool and Galatasaray, in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super





6/10 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Liverpool and Galatasaray, in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super





7/10 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Liverpool and Galatasaray, in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super





8/10 Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike scores his side's second goal during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Liverpool and Galatasaray, in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP





9/10 Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Liverpool and Galatasaray, in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP





10/10 Galatasaray's goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir reaches for a high ball over Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Liverpool and Galatasaray, in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP





