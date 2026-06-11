Tanvi Sharma Vs Malvika Bansod Live Score, Australian Open: Indian Stars Battle For Last-Four Spot In Sydney

Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod in action at the Hylo Open Super 300 in Germany BWF

Tanvi Sharma and Malvika Bansod will square off in an all-Indian women's singles quarterfinal at the Australian Open Super 500 in Sydney, with a place in the semifinals up for grabs. The match will be played at the State Sports Centre (Quaycentre), the venue hosting the prestigious BWF tournament. Teen sensation Tanvi Sharma has been one of the stories of the week, stunning higher-ranked opponents and becoming the youngest Indian to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals. Malvika Bansod, meanwhile, has continued her impressive run with composed performances against quality opposition. With both players enjoying strong form and familiar with each other's games, fans can expect an intense battle featuring long rallies and aggressive shot-making. The winner will move one step closer to a maiden Australian Open title and a significant ranking boost.

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