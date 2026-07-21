FIFA World Cup 2026: 10 Funniest Memes Every Football Fan Must See

From Haaland's Viking Row to Messi's farewell, discover the 10 funniest memes that defined the FIFA World Cup 2026 online
Football met internet culture as celebrity reactions, VAR drama and the first-ever halftime show sparked countless viral jokes
A look at how memes became the tournament's unofficial highlights, capturing moments beyond the goals and trophies
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be remembered for Spain's historic triumph, Lionel Messi's emotional farewell, the first-ever Super Bowl-style halftime show and a tournament packed with stunning upsets. But once the final whistle blew each day, another competition took over, the race to produce the internet's funniest meme.
From Erling Haaland rowing an imaginary Viking ship to Victoria Beckham's emotionless reaction in the stands, fans across X, Reddit, Instagram and TikTok turned nearly every unforgettable moment into viral content. Some memes lasted a day, while others became recurring jokes that followed the tournament from the group stage to the final.
Here's a look at the 10 memes that captured the internet's imagination during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
1. Erling Haaland's 'Viking Row' became football's newest celebration
Norway's campaign ended in the quarterfinals, but Erling Haaland arguably won the social media tournament.
His now-famous "Viking Row" celebration quickly escaped football. Fans recreated it in stadiums, airports, pubs, gyms and even office spaces. Sports teams from other disciplines joined the trend, while countless creators edited the celebration into movie scenes, historical battles and animated clips.
Unlike most celebrations that disappear after a few weeks, Haaland's rowing gesture evolved into one of the defining internet moments of the World Cup and is likely to remain popular long after the tournament.
2. Victoria Beckham accidentally created the internet's newest reaction meme
During England's run to the semifinals, television cameras repeatedly focused on celebrities in the crowd. One particular shot instantly went viral.
While those around her celebrated enthusiastically, Victoria Beckham maintained an almost expressionless face. Within minutes, screenshots flooded social media with captions comparing the moment to awkward office meetings, underwhelming salary hikes and pretending not to care after receiving good news.
The image soon joined the long list of football reaction memes that transcend sport itself.
3. Hydration breaks sparked endless jokes
With matches played across the United States, Canada and Mexico during peak summer, hydration breaks became a regular feature of the tournament.
While medically necessary, they also became easy targets for internet humor.
Fans compared them to Formula One pit stops, IPL strategic time-outs and workplace tea breaks. Others joked that managers suddenly had "extra tactical time-outs" in football.
The recurring stoppages quickly developed into one of the tournament's most recognizable running jokes.
4. Messi's final World Cup gave social media its most emotional template
Every World Cup produces one iconic image. This year's belonged to Lionel Messi.
Following Argentina's defeat to Spain in the final, photographs of Messi reflecting on what was widely considered his final World Cup instantly spread across social media. While many posts paid tribute to the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, others transformed the images into relatable reaction memes about everyday disappointments, from failed exams to Monday mornings.
The humor never completely overshadowed the emotional significance of the moment, making it one of the tournament's most shared images.
5. Haaland's unexpected Dragon Ball comparisons
Internet culture rarely follows logic.
After one fan compared Erling Haaland's appearance during celebrations to Dragon Ball Z character Majin Buu, the idea spread rapidly across social media.
Artists, video editors and AI creators produced countless crossovers featuring Haaland as an anime villain. The trend demonstrated how football memes increasingly borrow from gaming, anime and broader pop culture, creating content that appeals well beyond traditional football audiences.
6. Japan's fans once again won the internet
For the third consecutive World Cup, Japanese supporters became one of the tournament's most celebrated fan bases online.
Whether cleaning stadiums after matches, interacting respectfully with rival supporters or arriving in elaborate costumes, Japan's fans consistently generated wholesome viral content.
Social media jokingly declared Japan winners of the "Fair Play Award for Fans," proving that memorable World Cup moments are not always created by players.
7. Merlin the Duck became the tournament's surprise mascot
Every major tournament seems to produce an unexpected cult hero. In 2026, that honor belonged to Merlin the Duck.
Initially appearing as a light-hearted social media curiosity linked to Mexico's campaign, the duck soon inspired fan art, edited videos and countless memes.
By the knockout stages, Merlin had become a recurring presence in football conversations, illustrating how even seemingly random moments can become central to internet culture during a World Cup.
8. IShowSpeed and BTS created football's biggest crossover moment
The World Cup final extended far beyond the pitch.
Following the inaugural halftime show, streamer IShowSpeed's backstage meeting with BTS quickly became one of the tournament's most-viewed social media clips.
Football fans, K-pop followers and streaming communities all joined the conversation, producing thousands of memes around Speed's trademark celebrations and the unlikely crossover. It highlighted FIFA's growing ambition to position the World Cup as a global entertainment event rather than solely a football competition.
9. VAR continued its undefeated meme streak
Technology may evolve, but football fans' relationship with VAR remains unchanged.
Lengthy reviews, controversial decisions and added stoppage time once again generated countless jokes throughout the tournament.
Posts claiming referees were "still downloading the replay," comparing VAR checks to software updates or suggesting officials were using Google Maps instead of video technology consistently gained traction after major matches.
Regardless of whether decisions were ultimately correct, VAR remained one of football's most reliable meme generators.
10. The halftime show divided fans and united meme creators
FIFA introduced its first-ever halftime show for the 2026 final, featuring performances from global music stars.
The entertainment spectacle received mixed reactions. While many praised FIFA's attempt to modernize the World Cup experience, others questioned whether football needed a Super Bowl-style production.
The internet responded predictably. Memes ranged from "We came for football, stayed for the concert" to jokes suggesting the halftime lineup had more substitutions than some national teams.
Whether celebrated or criticized, the halftime show became one of the tournament's biggest talking points, and one of its richest sources of online humor.