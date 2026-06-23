Chaos, Comedy And Cristiano: Inside IShowSpeed’s Unhinged FIFA World Cup 2026 Journey

While Speed was there to pray for a Messi disaster, his own father was proudly decked out in Argentina colors, acting as Messi’s number one fan. When Messi stepped up to the spot and missed that early penalty, Speed didn’t just cheer; he absolutely lost his mind. He erupted into a full-on, unhinged celebration, launching into a gravity-defying backflip right there in the stands that looked more like an Olympic gymnast’s audition than a fan’s reaction.