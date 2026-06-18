FIFA World Cup 2026 Round 1 Wrap: Lionel Messi Hat-Trick Steals Opening Week Glory; Ronaldo Swarmed In Portugal Draw

Germany's Jamal Musiala (10), top right, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Smith)

Germany's Jamal Musiala (10), top right, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Curacao in Houston, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Smith)