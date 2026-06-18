FIFA World Cup 2026 Round 1 Wrap: Lionel Messi Hat-Trick Steals Opening Week Glory; Ronaldo Swarmed In Portugal Draw

Messi scores first-ever World Cup hat-trick at 38; Mbappe breaks France record with 14 goals; Kane leads Golden Boot race
Portugal 1-1 DR Congo shock; Spain 0-0 Cape Verde; upsets expose favourites in expanded format
48 teams in 12 groups; top 2 plus 8 best third-place teams advance to Round of 32
The first round of matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026 is complete, and the expanded 48-team tournament has already delivered everything fans could have hoped for. Across the opening 24 games, established powers such as Argentina, France, Germany, England, and Colombia laid down early markers, while underdogs like DR Congo, Uzbekistan, and Panama proved that the gap between football's elite and the chasing pack continues to shrink.
With the tournament now entering Matchday 2, several narratives are beginning to shape the race for the Round of 32. From Cristiano Ronaldo's frustrating opener to Uzbekistan's memorable debut and England's attacking fireworks, here are the biggest talking points from Round 1 of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The Expanded World Cup Is Delivering More Competitive Football
One of the biggest concerns surrounding the 48-team format was whether it would create too many one-sided contests. Instead, the opening round largely delivered the opposite. Canada drew with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar shared points with Switzerland, Belgium and Egypt played out a stalemate, while Saudi Arabia held Uruguay.
Portugal suffered a stunning 1-1 draw with DR Congo in Group K, with 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo swarmed by Congo's defence and rendered ineffective despite Joao Neves opening the scoring early. Spain's opening ended goalless against Cape Verde, a reminder that even elite sides encounter resistance when tactical organisation meets attacking uncertainty.
The numbers back it up. Multiple matches ended level, while several favorites were pushed deep into games before finding breakthroughs. The expanded format appears to have created more opportunities for emerging nations to showcase their growth on football's biggest stage.
England, Germany and Argentina Send Early Messages
If there was one theme among the traditional heavyweights, it was ruthlessness.
Germany produced the biggest win of Round 1 with a stunning 7-1 demolition of Curacao, instantly announcing themselves as serious contenders. Argentina comfortably dispatched Algeria 3-0. France also opened with a convincing 3-1 win over Senegal, while England claimed a thrilling 4-2 victory over Croatia in one of the most entertaining matches of the tournament so far.
These victories may have come in the opening week, but they have already shifted expectations. Goal difference could prove decisive in several groups, and these teams have given themselves an early advantage.
Star Players Announce Themselves: Messi Hat-Trick Breaks Age Record
Lionel Messi scored his first-ever World Cup hat-trick as Argentina defeated Algeria 3-0, with the 38-year-old breaking the record as the oldest player to record a hat-trick in tournament history, while also leading the Golden Boot race. Kylian Mbappe scored twice in France's 3-1 victory, with the French star breaking France goal record with his 14th World Cup goal.
Mbappe surpassed Brazilian great Pele and now ties for third place all-time. Erling Haaland became the first player to score a brace for Norway in World Cup history, netting two goals in their 4-1 demolition of Iraq. Harry Kane England Croatia match produced a thrilling 4-2 scoreline, with Kane's two goals including a re-taken penalty.
Historic Moments Define Opening Week
Uzbekistan scored its first World Cup goal. DR Congo returned to the tournament after a 52-year absence and earned its first-ever World Cup point. Ghana left it late to beat Panama 1-0 thanks to Caleb Yirenkyi's dramatic 95th-minute winner, denying Los Canaleros a historic first World Cup point.
Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo became one of the oldest players ever to feature at a World Cup and continued his pursuit of the one trophy missing from his remarkable collection.
These are the moments that make World Cups unforgettable.
What to Watch Heading Into Matchday 2
Round 2 now carries enormous significance.
Can Portugal bounce back against Uzbekistan? Will DR Congo build on its historic draw? Can England maintain its attacking momentum against Ghana? And will Colombia seize control of Group K against DR Congo?
With 12 groups and only the best-performing teams advancing, momentum can change quickly. One victory can put a nation on the brink of qualification, while one defeat can leave a giant staring at an early exit. So basically, if Round 1 was the appetizer, the main course has only just begun.