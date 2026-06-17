Kylian Mbappe: France striker Scores Record-Breaking World Cup Goals, Tied In Third With Gerd Muller

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Associated Press
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Mbappé had little trouble finding room between Senegal defenders several times in the first 14 or so minutes. But he was sloppy with the ball for much of the rest of the first half before he and his teammates started to mesh

France Vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Mbappe Celebs His 2nd Goal AP Photo
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura
Summary of this article

  • Mbappé first scored in the 66th minute of France’s 3-1 victory over Senegal

  • He scored the 13th and 14th World Cup goals of his career

  • Playing in his third World Cup, the 27-year-old Mbappé is now tied with Germany’s Gerd Müller

Kylian Mbappé scored the 13th and 14th World Cup goals of his career Tuesday, moving the France forward past Pelé, Lionel Messi and countryman Just Fontaine and into a tie for third most in tournament history.

He also set a scoring record for France's national team.

Mbappé first scored in the 66th minute of France’s 3-1 victory over Senegal after having several good scoring chances denied earlier by goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, including in the second half. He scored again from long range in stoppage time, giving him two in the game and 58 in international play to break a tie with Oliver Giroud for the national team record.

Playing in his third World Cup, the 27-year-old Mbappé is now tied with Germany’s Gerd Müller and one behind Brazil's Ronaldo. Germany’s Miroslav Klose has the record with 16 World Cup goals.

Mbappé helped France win the World Cup title in 2018 and reach the final in 2022, when he was awarded the Silver Ball as the second-best player. Joined up front by Désiré Doué and reigning Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, France went into this year's tournament as the co-favorite along with Spain.

Mbappé had little trouble finding room between Senegal defenders several times in the first 14 or so minutes. But he was sloppy with the ball for much of the rest of the first half before he and his teammates started to mesh.

Related Content
France's Kylian Mbappe scores the opening goal of his team during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. - AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. - AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
France's Kylian Mbappe tries to dribble the ball past Senegal's Idrissa Gana Gueye, left, during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. - AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura
France coach Didier Deschamps (L) arrives for a team training session with Mbappe. - File

Mbappé scored 25 goals this past season with Real Madrid.

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