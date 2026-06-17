Kylian Mbappe: France striker Scores Record-Breaking World Cup Goals, Tied In Third With Gerd Muller

A Associated Press Published at: 17 June 2026 4:19 am

Mbappé had little trouble finding room between Senegal defenders several times in the first 14 or so minutes. But he was sloppy with the ball for much of the rest of the first half before he and his teammates started to mesh

A Associated Press Published at: 17 June 2026 4:19 am

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura