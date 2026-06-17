France 3-1 Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe Stars As Les Bleus Kick-Off Campaign With Thumping Win

With fans in Senegal denied visas by the U.S. government, supporters of the Lions of Teranga appeared limited to a few sections in MetLife Stadium’s southwest corner on a sunny 77-degree Fahrenheit (25-degree Celsius) afternoon. While most of the stadium was filled with a just-under sellout crowed of 80,545, there were empty seats in a mezzanine club level, which has air-conditioned suites behind the outdoor chairs.