Argentina Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From High-Voltage Round Of 16 Clash At Atlanta Stadium

Argentina vs Egypt Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: After surviving a grueling extra-time scare against Cape Verde, Argentina's "La Albiceleste" must now overcome an inspired Egypt "Pharaohs" side at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, to secure a quarter-final ticket. Having ousted Australia in a tense penalty shootout, Mohamed Salah & Co. enter this historic clash with newfound confidence. However, Lionel Scaloni's battle-hardened champions, fueled by the relentless brilliance of Lionel Messi, face a monumental task in dismantling Egypt's disciplined defensive block. With both nations exhausted from their recent 120-minute ordeals, the physical toll remains the ultimate X-factor in this high-stakes encounter. It is a collision of legends, where one tactical shift in Atlanta will rewrite the path to the trophy. See the best photos from the ARG vs EGY football match here:

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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Flags AP Photo
Players stand during a teams presentation before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 ARG fans with Maradona poster AP Photo
Argentina fans display a banner depicting Leo Messi and Diego Armando Maradona, ahead of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S.Lesser)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Messi arrives bus AP Photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi arrives at the stadium for the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Mohamed Salah arrives AP Photo
Egypt's Mohamed Salah arrives at the stadium for the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Hossam Hassan arrives AP Photo
Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan arrives at the stadium for the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 EGY Players Prematch AP Photo
Egypt players talk before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Lionel Scaloni arrives AP Photo
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni arrives at the stadium for the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Mohamed Salah out for warm up AP Photo
Egypt's Mohamed Salah (10) ahead of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S.Lesser)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Emiliano Martinez warm up AP Photo
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (23) ahead of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S.Lesser)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Messi for warm up AP Photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10), left, leads Leandro Paredes (5) and Rodrigo De Paul (7) ahead of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S.Lesser)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 EGY players warming up AP Photo
Egyptian players warm up for the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 ARG players warming up AP Photo
Argentina players warm up for the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Messi warming up waves AP Photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) waves to the fans before the start of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 ARG fans 2 AP Photo
A supporter holds a flag during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 ARG Fan Drum AP Photo
A supporter plays a drum before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 EGY Fans AP Photo
Egyptian fans cheer before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 FIFA Logo AP Photo
Fifa staff place a Fifa logo on the pitch before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 FIFA Logo Vertical AP Photo
The FIFA logo is displayed on the pitch before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Francois Letexier And team AP Photo
Referee Francois Letexier, center, of France, and his assistants warm up before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Anthony Edwards AP Photo
NBA player Anthony Edwards ahead of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S.Lesser)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Fireworks AP Photo
Fireworks go off before the start of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 EGY XI AP Photo
Egypt team poses during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 ARG XI AP Photo
Argentina team pose before the start of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Anthems AP Photo
Players stand during a teams presentation before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Leandro Paredes AP Photo
Argentina's Leandro Paredes (5) controls the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Emam Ashour and Nahuel Molina AP Photo
Egypt's Emam Ashour (8) controls the ball as Argentina's Nahuel Molina (26) tries to stop him during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Mo Salah in Action AP Photo
Egypt's Mohamed Salah vies for the ball with Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico, right, during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Enzo on the ground AP Photo
Players check on Argentina's Enzo Fernandez (24) during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Messi in action AP Photo
Egypt's Karim Hafez (15) pulls Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Nahuel Molina AP Photo
Argentina's Nahuel Molina (26) is in action during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Messi Argues AP Photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi argues with referee Francois Letexier during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Yasser Ibrahim scores AP Photo
Egypt's Yasser Ibrahim (2) scores his side's opening goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Yasser Ibrahim Celebs2 AP Photo
Egypt's Yasser Ibrahim (2) celebrates after scoring during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Yasser Ibrahim Celebs AP Photo
Egypt's Yasser Ibrahim (2) celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Yasser Ibrahim Team Celeb AP Photo
Egypt's players celebrate after Egypt's Yasser Ibrahim (2) scored their first goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Haissem Hassan fouls Nicolas Tagliafico AP Photo
Egypt's Haissem Hassan (12) fouls Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico (3) during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Messi misses AP Photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi misses a penalty shoot during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Mostafa Shoubir denies Messi AP Photo
Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir (23) saves Argentina's Lionel Messi's penalty shot during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Mostafa Shoubir Messi react AP Photo
Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir (23) reacts after saving a penalty kick by Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Messi at hydration break AP Photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) reacts during the hydration break of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Messi curls AP Photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) takes a kickoff during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Karim Hafez in action AP Photo
Egypt's Karim Hafez (15) goes for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Buenos Aires watch party AP Photo
A fan watches the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Mo Salah Controls AP Photo
Egypt's Mohamed Salah (10) controls the ball as Argentina goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli (12) and Argentina's Lisandro Martinez (6) try to stop him during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Messi for corner AP Photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) prepares to kick a corner during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Mostafa Shoubir saves AP Photo
Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir (23) saves during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Mostafa Shoubir on the ground AP Photo
Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir is checked by his teammate Egypt's Ramy Rabia after making a save during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Messi and Attia AP Photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) and Egypt's Marawan Attia (19) during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Ramy Rabia medical AP Photo
Egypt's Ramy Rabia (5) is treated during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Lionel Scaloni reacts AP Photo
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni reacts during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
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Argentina Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 RO16 Mostafa Shoubir grabs AP Photo
Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir (23) grabs the ball ahead of Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister (20) during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
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