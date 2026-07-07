Argentina Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From High-Voltage Round Of 16 Clash At Atlanta Stadium
Argentina vs Egypt Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: After surviving a grueling extra-time scare against Cape Verde, Argentina's "La Albiceleste" must now overcome an inspired Egypt "Pharaohs" side at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, to secure a quarter-final ticket. Having ousted Australia in a tense penalty shootout, Mohamed Salah & Co. enter this historic clash with newfound confidence. However, Lionel Scaloni's battle-hardened champions, fueled by the relentless brilliance of Lionel Messi, face a monumental task in dismantling Egypt's disciplined defensive block. With both nations exhausted from their recent 120-minute ordeals, the physical toll remains the ultimate X-factor in this high-stakes encounter. It is a collision of legends, where one tactical shift in Atlanta will rewrite the path to the trophy. See the best photos from the ARG vs EGY football match here:
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