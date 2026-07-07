India Vs England Toss Update, 3rd T20I: Men In Blue Opts To Bowl First At Trent Bridge

India have won the toss and elected to bowl first at Trent Bridge
India have brought Prince Yadav in the playing XI in place of Ravi Bishnoi
India are trailing the five-match series by 0-1
India have won the toss and elected to field first against England at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham on Tuesday, July 7.
After losing the second match by 4 wickets, India are trailing by 0-1 in the five-match series as the first one got washed out. It will be the Men in Blue's third consecutive loss, as they were whitewashed against Ireland by 0-2 just before this series.
India will take heart from the fact that they were leading for the majority of the previous match until the 17th over, when leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi leaked 29 runs to hand the momentum to England, who then chased down the 191-run target with one over to spare on the back of Jacob Bethell's scintillating 76 not out off 46 balls.
India now need to win the match to keep their hopes of winning the series alive. The wicket at Trent Bridge has traditionally been a belter, which could suit the Indian batters, especially the likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who are coming off playing on placid Indian pitches in the IPL.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scripted history by becoming the youngest Indian cricketer to play international cricket, showed glimpses of his talent by smashing two sixes off Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue. Though the 15-year-old batter got out for 14 off 10 balls, he would be desperate to make use of the batting-friendly conditions at Nottingham.
India have learned from their last game's mistake and made one change in their team by replacing leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi with an additional pacer in the form of Prince Yadav, who impressed with a three-wicket haul on his debut in Ireland.
India Vs England, 3rd T20I: Toss Update
India Vs England, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue
India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
India Vs England, 3rd T20I: Streaming/Telecast Details
The 3rd T20I between India and England will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India. However, the live streaming of the match will be on the Jio Hotstar app and website. The live action will begin at 10:00 PM IST.