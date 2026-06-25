England Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: Toss Update, Playing XIs And Live Streaming Details For Trent Bridge Clash

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Outlook Sports Desk
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England Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Here's the toss update, playing XIs, live streaming information, and latest ICC World Test Championship 2025–2027 standings for the third Test between England and New Zealand, beginning on Thursday, June 25, at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground

England Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: Toss Update, Playing XIs And Live Streaming Details
England face New Zealand in the third Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Thursday, June 25, with the three-match series level at 1-1. AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • England face New Zealand in the third Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Thursday, June 25, with the three-match series level at 1-1

  • New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat first in the series decider against England

  • England will look to bounce back after their heavy defeat at The Oval, while New Zealand aim to build on their dominant second Test victory

England face New Zealand in the third Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Thursday, June 25, with the series level at 1-1. England will look to bounce back after a heavy 253-run defeat at The Oval, while New Zealand will aim to continue their winning momentum in the decider.

England will welcome back captain Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson after both missed the second Test due to an off-field disciplinary matter. The ECB concluded that the pair breached contractual obligations but were not involved in the incident, handing them written warnings before their return.

The hosts will also be boosted by the availability of Ollie Robinson and Jamie Smith. However, pressure remains on the Stokes-Brendon McCullum regime after a difficult phase, with another defeat likely to raise more questions about England’s approach.

New Zealand head into the final Test with confidence after their dominant Oval victory. Matt Henry starred with 11 wickets, while Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips delivered key batting performances to help level the series.

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India A will take on Sri Lanka A in the first unofficial test in Galle from Thursday, June 25. - X/BCCI
England lose the 2nd Test by 253 runs against New Zealand in Oval on Sunday, June 21. - AP Photo/Ben Whitley
New Zealand's Blair Tickner, second right, and teammates celebrate after Ireland's Harry Tector was caught out by Tom Latham on day three of the test match in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday May 29, 2026. - (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)
England will take on New Zealand in the first Test of three-match series at Lords on Thursday, June 6. - X/England Cricket

While England have a strong record at Trent Bridge, New Zealand have already proved their ability to win in challenging conditions. With both teams chasing a series victory, the decider promises a thrilling battle between England’s comeback hopes and New Zealand’s growing belief.

England Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: Toss Update And Playing XIs

New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to bat.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears, William ORourke

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith(w), Ben Stokes(c), Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

ICC World Test Championship 2025–2027 Standings

ICC World Test Championship 2025–2027 Standings
ICC World Test Championship 2025–2027 Standings Photo: ICC Screengrab
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England Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: Live Streaming

The England vs New Zealand Test series will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can stream the matches live on the SonyLIV app.

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