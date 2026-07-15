ENG Vs ARG, The Other Preview: Ghost Of 1982 Is Never Completely Buried

Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Rodrigo De Paul, right, wait for the start of a training session the day before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and England in Marietta, Ga., Tuesday, July 14, 2026. AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser

Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Rodrigo De Paul, right, wait for the start of a training session the day before the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and England in Marietta, Ga., Tuesday, July 14, 2026. AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser