Gus Atkinson

19th January 1998 in Chelsea, London
English Cricketer

Angus Alexander Patrick Atkinson is an English cricketer who plays for Surrey and represents the England national team. Atkinson is a right-handed batsman and a right-arm fast bowler. Atkinson's cricketing journey began with Surrey, where he progressed through the age-group ranks. He made his first-class debut for Surrey on 8 August 2020 in the 2020 Bob Willis Trophy. His Twenty20 debut followed on 28 August 2020, when he represented Surrey in the 2020 t20 Blast.

In July 2021, Atkinson made his List A debut for Surrey in the 2021 Royal London One-Day Cup, showcasing his skills across all formats of the game. Atkinson's impressive performances in domestic cricket caught the attention of franchise teams, and in April 2022, he was bought by the Oval Invincibles for the 2022 season of The Hundred. He was part of the Surrey team that won the 2022 County Championship, contributing to their success with his bowling exploits.

Atkinson's association with the Oval Invincibles continued as he was retained by the team for the 2023 season of The Hundred, reflecting their confidence in his abilities.

On 18th September 2023, Atkinson signed a new multi-year contract extension with Surrey, solidifying his commitment to the county.

In February 2024, Atkinson made a significant decision when he withdrew from his £95,000 IPL contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders after discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), who were keen to manage his workload.

Atkinson's journey with the England national team began on 16 August 2023 when he received his first senior call-up for the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand.

He made his T20I debut on 1st September 2023 against New Zealand in the second T20I of the four-match series. During that match, Atkinson took impressive figures of 4/20, which were the best figures by an England men's bowler on T20I debut.

Following his breakthrough summer, Atkinson was named in the England squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India on 17th September 2023. He showcased his potential by claiming the crucial wicket of Babar Azam against Pakistan in a crucial World Cup match.

Throughout his domestic and international career, Atkinson has demonstrated his skills as a potent fast bowler. His ability to generate pace and take wickets has made him a valuable asset for Surrey and the England national team.

While individual milestones and records hold significance, Atkinson's primary focus will be on contributing to the success of his teams. His ability to take wickets, create pressure, and provide breakthroughs will be crucial in his pursuit of consistency and longevity.

As he embarks on the next chapter of his cricketing journey, Atkinson will undoubtedly face challenges and opportunities. However, his dedication, talent, and support system will guide him as he strives to leave an indelible mark on the game and inspire future generations of cricketers in England

