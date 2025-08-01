India Vs England: Gus Atkinson Returns With Fifer, His Fourth In Just 13 Tests

Whenever Gus Atkinson has donned the whites for England, he has been really good. He already has four fifers now and his strike rate is a scarcely believable 34.9, the best in Test cricket history for at least 60 wickets

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Englands Gus Atkinson celebrates with the ball after gets five wickets
England's Gus Atkinson celebrates with the ball after gets five wickets during the second day of the fifth Test. Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
info_icon

Gus Atkinson returned to the English Test side from injury lay-off with a five-wicket haul in the fifth Test against India going on at the Oval in London. The right-arm pacer added three wickets on the second day to his tally of two on the opening day to complete his fifer, which is his fourth in just 13 Tests.

Atkinson's five-wicket haul helped England bowl India out for only 224 quite early on the second day of the Test. India began the day at 204/6 with Karun Nair batting on 54 and Washington Sundar also set. However, Atkinson's burst did not let India get much as he picked three of the remaining four wickets to wrap things up.

The tall pacer finished with 5 for 33 in 21.4 overs out of which eight were maidens. He was the most disciplined bowler for England on the first day and picked up wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel. He also affected a run out of Indian captain Shubman Gill on his own bowling. On the second day, he dismissed Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna to complete his fifer.

While his fitness remains an issue, whenever Atkinson has donned the whites for England, he has been really good. He already has four fifers now and his strike rate is a scarcely believable 34.9, the best in Test cricket history for at least 60 wickets.

England would hope they can keep him fit and that would help the Three Lions to replace the void left by James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

India Vs England, 5th Test - Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports LIVE Today, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball