Sylhet Titans Vs Dhaka Capitals Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Sylhet Titans vs Dhaka Capitals, Bangladesh Premier League 2025–26: Get live streaming details, toss update and playing XIs for BPL Match 18 on Thursday, 8 January at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh

Dhaka Capitals celebrate a Rajshahi Warriors wicket during their Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 clash in Sylhet. Photo: X/Bangladesh Cricket
  • Sylhet Titans face Dhaka Capitals in BPL 2025–26 Match 18 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

  • Toss update: Dhaka Capitals win the toss, opt to field

  • Sylhet aim to recover from a heavy defeat, Dhaka look to build on recent momentum

Sylhet Titans lock horns with Dhaka Capitals in Match No. 18 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025–26 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, January 8.

The Titans have had a mixed run so far, winning three of their seven matches while slipping up in four. Their latest outing ended in disappointment as they went down by 14 runs against Chattogram Royals, a game where they leaked 198 runs, the highest total conceded by any side in a single innings this season.

Dhaka Capitals, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency, picking up just two wins from five matches and sitting fifth on the points table, ahead of only Noakhali Express.

That said, the Capitals will take confidence from their previous match, where they finally snapped a three-game losing streak with a much-needed win over Noakhali.

Sylhet Titans Vs Dhaka Capitals, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Dhaka Capitals have won the toss and have opted to field first against Sylhet Titans.

Dhaka Capitals (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdullah Al Mamun, Saif Hassan, Nasir Hossain, Mohammad Mithun(w/c), Sabbir Rahman, Shamim Hossain, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi

Sylhet Titans (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon(w), Tawfique Khan, Ariful Islam Jony, Afif Hossain, Azmatullah Omarzai, Moeen Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Nasum Ahmed, Ethan Brookes, Ruyel Miah, Salman Irshad

Sylhet Titans Vs Dhaka Capitals, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming

The Sylhet Titans vs Dhaka Capitals, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 match will be live streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcasts of the game in the country.

