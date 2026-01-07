Noakhali Express Vs Dhaka Capitals Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025: DC Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

Noakhali Express lock horns with Dhaka Capitals in match 15
Both the teams are at the bottom of the points table
Capitals won the toss and elected to field first
Noakhali Express are all set to lock horns with Dhaka Capitals in match number 15 of the on-going Bangladesh Premier League 2026. The fixture, which promises to be an exciting contest, takes place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
The Noakhali Express, who sit at the bottom of the BPL 2026 standings, are yet to win a single game in the competition.
They are virtually out of contention to qualify for the play-offs and in case they lose again today, then their campaign will officially come to an end.
Noakhali have lost all of their matches against Chattogram Royals (65 runs), Sylhet Titans (1 wicket), Rajshahi Warriors (6 wickets), Sylhet (6 wickets in reverse fixture)
As for the Dhaka Capitals, they have also had a similar BPL campaign so far, but they do have one win to their name after 4 matches.
Their only win, which was a 5-wicket victory over Rajshahi Warriors came in their tournament opener on December 27.
The Capital outfit then went on to lose all of their matches against Sylhet Titans (6 runs), Chattogram Royals (10 wickets) and Rangpur Riders (5 runs).
Noakhali Express Vs Dhaka Capitals, Bangladesh Premier League: Playing XIs
Noakhali Express XI: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Soumya Sarkar, Maaz Sadaqat, Munim Shahriar, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mohammad Nabi, Haider Ali (C), Zahir Khan, Hasan Mahmud, Rejaur Rahman Raja and Abu Hasim
Dhaka Capitals XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Irfan Sukkur, Abdullah Al Mamun, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Mithun (C/WK), Nasir Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed and Ziaur Rahman
Noakhali Express Vs Dhaka Capitals, Bangladesh Premier League: Where To Watch?
The Noakhali Express Vs Dhaka Capitals, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 match will be live streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcasts of the game in the country.