Noakhali Express Vs Rangpur Riders Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Noakhali Express face Rangpur Riders in match 29 of BPL 2025-26
Noakhali Express are sitting at the Bottom of the points table in the tournament
Noakhali Express and Rangpur Riders lock horns in Match 29 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, with both sides looking to make an impact in the closing stages of the league phase.
Rangpur Riders have shown better consistency this season and sit comfortably above Noakhali on the points table, with seasoned players like Dawid Malan and Mustafizur Rahman leading their charge. Meanwhile, Noakhali, who struggled early on, will be eager to build on their rare success against the Riders earlier this edition, when they secured a nine-run win in their previous meeting.
Noakhali Express Vs Rangpur Riders, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update
Rangpur Riders have won the toss and elected to field in the match 29 of BPL 2025-26.
Noakhali Express Vs Rangpur Riders, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Playing XIs
Noakhali Express: Hassan Eisakhil, Soumya Sarkar, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Jaker Ali(w), Haider Ali(c), Sabbir Hossain, Rahmat Ali, Hasan Mahmud, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Zahir Khan, Musfik Hasan
Rangpur Riders: Dawid Malan, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das(c), Khushdil Shah, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahmudullah, Faheem Ashraf, Nahid Rana, Aliss Al Islam, Akif Javed
Noakhali Express Vs Rangpur Riders, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Streaming Info
The Noakhali Express Vs Rangpur Riders, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 match can be live streamed on the FanCode app/website.