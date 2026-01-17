Dhaka Capitals Vs Rangpur Riders Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Dhaka Capitals Vs Rangpur Riders, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Get toss updates, playing XIs, and live streaming information for BPL 2025-26 match 29 on Saturday, January 17, at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka

Outlook Sports Desk
BPL 2025-26
Dhaka Capitals are up against Rangpur Riders in the BPL 2025-26. Photo: X/BCBtigers
Dhaka Capitals lock horns against Rangpur Riders in the rescheduled Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26 match on Saturday, January 17, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Rangpur Riders have fielded some foreign stars in their starting XIs with the likes of Khushdil Shah and Dawid Malan making up the playing XI. There's a spot for Mustafizur Rahman as well, who has been in the limelight for the wrong reasons across the border.

As for the Dhaka Capitals, Imad Wasim and Usman Khan are the star players in the line-up as they a victory on their own turf.

Dhaka Capitals Vs Rangpur Riders, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Dhaka Capitals have won the toss and have opted to field.

Dhaka Capitals (Playing XI): Usman Khan, Abdullah Al Mamun, Saif Hassan, Mohammad Mithun(w/c), Nasir Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Maruf Mridha

Rangpur Riders (Playing XI): Towhid Hridoy, Kyle Mayers, Litton Das(c), Dawid Malan, Khushdil Shah, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahmudullah, Faheem Ashraf, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Rakibul Hasan

Dhaka Capitals Vs Rangpur Riders, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming

The Dhaka Capitals Vs Rangpur Riders, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 match can be live streamed on the FanCode app/website.

Published At:
