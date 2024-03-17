Syed Imad Wasim Haider commonly known as Imad Wasim is a Pakistani cricketer who played for Pakistan National Cricket Team. He is a left-handed all-rounder. He was a member of the Pakistan Cricket team that won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. In August 2018, he was one of thirty-three players to be awarded a central contract for the 2018-2019 season by the Pakistan Cricket Board. In March 2019, he captained the Pakistan One Day International team for the first time. On 24 November 2023, Imad announced his retirement from International Cricket. Butt in March 2024, he withdrew his retirement from International Cricket for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

He made his T20 International debut for Pakistan against Zimbabwe in Lahore in 2015. He made his One Day International debut for Pakistan against Sri Lanka on 19th July 1995. He was selected in the Pakistan Squad for the 2016 ICC World T20. Wasim was a regular member of the winning team in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. He also won Pakistan’s T20I Player of the Year award in 2017 as he finished the year top of the ICC T20I bowling rankings.

In March 2019, Wasim was named in Pakistan’s ODI squad for their series against Australia. Pakistan’s captain Shoaib Malik was ruled out of the fourth ODI due to injury, with Nasim named as the captain of the team in his place. The following month, he was named in Pakistan’s squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. He had a great tournament with both bat and ball.

As of April 2020, he was ranked third in the International Cricket Council’s One Day International all-rounder rankings and seventh in the Twenty 20 International bowling rankings.

In June 2020, he was named in a 29-man squad for Pakistan’s tour to England during the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, he was named in Pakistan’s squad for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

In March 2024, he reversed his previous decision to retire from international cricket. This decision came after a meeting with the PCB officials regarding his return to the national team for the T20 World Cup scheduled for June 2024.