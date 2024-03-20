Sports

Sports World Live: Rajasthan Kings Beat New York Superstar Strikers To Clinch Inaugural Title

South Africa cricket team are set to face minnows Uganda in the 9th match of the Men's Africans Games 2024. The preparations for the Indian Premier League 2024 are underway and news related to that will come out. Follow the live scores and updates of the world sports for today, 20 March 2024, here

Outlook Sports Desk
March 19, 2024
Wanindu Hasaranga has been suspended for two Test matches against Bangladesh. Photo: X/ @ICC

Sports World Live Blog, Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Welcome to the live coverage of the sports world news and events for today, 20 March 2024. The Robin Uthappa-led Rajasthan Kings defeated Yuvraj Singh's New York Superstar Strikers by 20 runs in the summit clash of the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka. In the Men's African Games 2024, South Africa's national cricket team is set to meet Uganda and Nigeria will face Zimbabwe. In football, Women's Champions League matches will be played. Follow the live scores and updates of the world sports for today, 20 March 2024, here. (Cricket News | Football News)

