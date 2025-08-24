Arsenal Vs Leeds United, EPL: Viktor Gyokeres Scores First Goal For Gunners - Watch

Viktor Gyokeres nets his maiden Premier League goal in 48th minute against Leeds United
Completes brace with an injury-time penalty
Striker joined Arsenal after an outstanding spell at Sporting CP
Viktor Gyokeres scored his first official goal for Arsenal in their comprehensive 5-0 win over Leeds United in the English Premier League at Emirates Stadium, London, on Saturday (August 23, 2025).
The Swedish striker and the Gunners’ high-profile summer signing from Sporting CP found the back of the net during his home and EPL starting debut against the visitors. The goal came early in the second half, in the 48th minute, after a ball was flicked down the left channel.
Gyokeres ran onto the ball, cut inside, and fired a low shot at the near post that crept in beyond the Leeds United goalkeeper, and 'the man behind the mask' showcased his trademark celebration. Riccardo Calafiori provided the assist for this goal.
The 25-year-old forward from Stockholm completed a brace in the injury time from the spot, courtesy a penalty earned by 15-year-old debutant, Max Dowman.
Arsenal’s Set-Piece Strength And Saka’s Impact
The match featured several pivotal moments highlighting Arsenal’s dominance. Arsenal opened the scoring in the 34th minute when Jurrien Timber capitalised on a corner, showcasing the club’s strength in dead-ball situations.
Bukayo Saka doubled the lead before halftime with a goal assisted by Jurrien Timber, underlining Arsenal’s fluid transitions in play. After halftime, Gyokeres’ goal further extended Arsenal’s advantage, exposing Leeds’ defensive vulnerabilities.
It was further accentuated by another Timber goal, in the 56th minute, with Calafiori making his second assist, and that Gyokeres penalty.
Transfers, Debuts, And Historical Dominance
Gyokeres joined Arsenal after an outstanding spell at Sporting CP, where he scored 97 goals in 102 matches. Despite initial scrutiny over his performances -- including a shot-less debut against Manchester United on August 17, 2025 and a similarly quiet cameo in pre-season -- his goal against Leeds has been seen as an encouraging sign of progress.
Earlier, teammate Bukayo Saka had praised Gyokeres’ determination and adaptation, stating that his battling qualities would benefit the squad.
Arsenal’s summer transfer activity also included securing Eberechi Eze, announced before the kick-off against Leeds United. Head coach Mikel Arteta highlighted Eze’s skillset as providing a fresh tactical dimension and greater balance to the attacking play, particularly on the left flank.
Eze’s integration is expected to create more opportunities for forwards like Saka and Gyokeres and reflects the club’s intent to address previous shortcomings.
Contextual Insights And Future Prospects
This comprehensive win not only cements Arsenal's historical dominance over Leeds United but also sets the stage for refined tactical approaches in future fixtures.
Leeds’ defensive struggles may force a strategic reassessment, while Arsenal’s effective use of set-pieces and fluid transitions could serve as a model for other teams facing similar challenges.
The match also witnessed highly rated youngster Dowman make his senior debut. He is the second-youngest player in Arsenal history to do so, with current teammate Ethan Nwaneri being the youngest.
The win lifted Arsenal to the top of the EPL 2025-26 table, above their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who stunned Manchester City 2-0 in the early Saturday kick-off, on goal difference.