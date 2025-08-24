Arsenal Vs Leeds United, EPL: Viktor Gyokeres Scores First Goal For Gunners - Watch

Arsenal claim a statement win against Leeds United, with Viktor Gyokeres scoring his first goal and 15-year-old Max Dowman making his senior debut

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arsenal Vs Leeds United, EPL: Viktor Gyokeres Scores First Goal For Gunners
Arsenal Vs Leeds United, EPL: Viktor Gyokeres celebrates after scoring Gunners' third goal at the Emirates Stadium. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Viktor Gyokeres nets his maiden Premier League goal in 48th minute against Leeds United

  • Completes brace with an injury-time penalty

  • Striker joined Arsenal after an outstanding spell at Sporting CP

Viktor Gyokeres scored his first official goal for Arsenal in their comprehensive 5-0 win over Leeds United in the English Premier League at Emirates Stadium, London, on Saturday (August 23, 2025).

The Swedish striker and the Gunners’ high-profile summer signing from Sporting CP found the back of the net during his home and EPL starting debut against the visitors. The goal came early in the second half, in the 48th minute, after a ball was flicked down the left channel.

Gyokeres ran onto the ball, cut inside, and fired a low shot at the near post that crept in beyond the Leeds United goalkeeper, and 'the man behind the mask' showcased his trademark celebration. Riccardo Calafiori provided the assist for this goal.

The 25-year-old forward from Stockholm completed a brace in the injury time from the spot, courtesy a penalty earned by 15-year-old debutant, Max Dowman.

Arsenal’s Set-Piece Strength And Saka’s Impact

The match featured several pivotal moments highlighting Arsenal’s dominance. Arsenal opened the scoring in the 34th minute when Jurrien Timber capitalised on a corner, showcasing the club’s strength in dead-ball situations.

Bukayo Saka doubled the lead before halftime with a goal assisted by Jurrien Timber, underlining Arsenal’s fluid transitions in play. After halftime, Gyokeres’ goal further extended Arsenal’s advantage, exposing Leeds’ defensive vulnerabilities.

It was further accentuated by another Timber goal, in the 56th minute, with Calafiori making his second assist, and that Gyokeres penalty.

Transfers, Debuts, And Historical Dominance

Gyokeres joined Arsenal after an outstanding spell at Sporting CP, where he scored 97 goals in 102 matches. Despite initial scrutiny over his performances -- including a shot-less debut against Manchester United on August 17, 2025 and a similarly quiet cameo in pre-season -- his goal against Leeds has been seen as an encouraging sign of progress.

Earlier, teammate Bukayo Saka had praised Gyokeres’ determination and adaptation, stating that his battling qualities would benefit the squad.

Arsenal’s summer transfer activity also included securing Eberechi Eze, announced before the kick-off against Leeds United. Head coach Mikel Arteta highlighted Eze’s skillset as providing a fresh tactical dimension and greater balance to the attacking play, particularly on the left flank.

Eze’s integration is expected to create more opportunities for forwards like Saka and Gyokeres and reflects the club’s intent to address previous shortcomings.

Contextual Insights And Future Prospects

This comprehensive win not only cements Arsenal's historical dominance over Leeds United but also sets the stage for refined tactical approaches in future fixtures.

Leeds’ defensive struggles may force a strategic reassessment, while Arsenal’s effective use of set-pieces and fluid transitions could serve as a model for other teams facing similar challenges.

The match also witnessed highly rated youngster Dowman make his senior debut. He is the second-youngest player in Arsenal history to do so, with current teammate Ethan Nwaneri being the youngest.

The win lifted Arsenal to the top of the EPL 2025-26 table, above their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who stunned Manchester City 2-0 in the early Saturday kick-off, on goal difference.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. What 'Eventually Got To' Ravichandran Ashwin? India Legend Reveals Reasons For Sudden Retirement

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Squad, Says 'At Least 3 Players Will Be Changed'

  3. MS Dhoni’s Army-Inspired Hummer Roars Through Ranchi, Fans Can’t Stop Talking - Watch Video

  4. USA Cricket Terminates Agreement With ACE Amid Dispute Over MLC Commitments

  5. England Vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Marco Jansen Return As Proteas Name Squads For ENG Tour

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Women's Singles Preview: America's Time To Shine At Flushing Meadows?

  2. US Open Men's Singles Preview: Can Anyone Break Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz's Dominance?

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Aiming To Emulate Serena Williams In US Open Title Defence

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  5. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Patna: Eight Killed, More Injured, After Truck Collides With Minivan

  2. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  3. Trump Nominates Sergio Gor As US Ambassador To India

  4. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala

  5. Sassoon Dock’s Heritage In Jeopardy As Port Trust Eyes New Tenants

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  3. Trump Nominates Sergio Gor As US Ambassador To India

  4. Famine Declared In Gaza. What Does This Mean For The War-Struck Region?

  5. Russian Foreign Minister Says No Putin-Zelenskyy Summit Planned

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala