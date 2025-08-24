Eberechi Eze Completes Move To Arsenal, Will Wear No. 10 Shirt

Eberechi Eze completes move from Crystal Palace in a reported £60m deal.
Eze was initially headed to Spurs but was hijacked by the Gunners
Havertz injury played a key part in Gunners swooping in for their man
Arsenal have completed the signing of Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace in a reported £60m deal.
Eze, who was unveiled to Arsenal fans ahead of their Premier League clash against Leeds United on Saturday, has put pen to paper on a long-term contract in north London.
The England international leaves Palace having made 169 appearances for them across all competitions, scoring 40 goals as well as registering 29 assists.
Eze enjoyed his best Premier League campaign in terms of attacking contributions in 2024-25, providing 16 direct goal involvements (eight goals, eight assists).
The 27-year-old also scored the winning goal in Palace's FA Cup triumph over Manchester City, sealing the club's first-ever major trophy and a spot in Europe for the first time.
He appeared set for a move to Arsenal's rivals Tottenham, but Eze has opted for a return to his boyhood club, having started his youth career with the Gunners.
Speaking on the move, manager Mikel Arteta told the club website: "We are absolutely delighted to bring Eberechi to Arsenal.
"He is a powerful and exciting player who will give us a new dimension in our attacking game.
"What stands out just as much as his talent and intelligence as a player, is the way he has worked hard throughout his career to get where he is today.
"His journey, his mentality, and his ambition are exactly what we want in our team, and we love how much it means to him and his family to be joining our club.
"We all look forward to start working with Eberechi soon."
Eze spent five years with Palace following his move from Queens Park Rangers ahead of the 2020-21 season.
He released a heartfelt statement on his Instagram to the Palace fans, saying: "Five years, man. Crazy. It feels like just yesterday I was walking through the doors joining from QPR. The day you gave me the chance to realise my dream of playing in the Premier League, for south London's biggest club.
"From the start, I had goals set and my targets in place for what I wanted to achieve here at Palace, but I had no idea of what these last five years would really turn out to be.
"They call us a family club because it's impossible to truly understand what it's like to be part of this club unless you're in it.
"So, after all of this, all I really want to say is thank you. Thank you for believing in me, thank you for giving me a chance, and thank you for the love you shared that will last a lifetime."