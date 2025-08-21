Eberechi Eze Can Lead Arsenal To Premier League Glory, Says Paul Merson

Merson’s remarks follow reports on Thursday claiming that Mikel Arteta’s side have agreed a £67.5m deal to secure the England international from Crystal Palace

Eberechi Eze
Eberechi Eze has reportedly agreed a deal to join Arsenal from Crystal Palace
  • Paul Merson believes signing of "game-changer" Eberechi Eze can help Gunners win Premier League

  • Mikel Arteta's side had agreed a £67.5m deal to sign the England international from Crystal Palace

  • Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League for the last three seasons

Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson believes the signing of "game-changer" Eberechi Eze can help the Gunners win the Premier League title this season. 

Merson's comments come after reports emerged on Thursday that Mikel Arteta's side had agreed a £67.5m deal to sign the England international from Crystal Palace. 

Arsenal's north London rivals, Tottenham, were close to sealing Eze's signature, but the Gunners have since hijacked the move, with personal terms close to being agreed.

It is believed that the deal will see Arsenal pay Palace a guaranteed £60m plus £7.5m in add-ons, though Eze is expected to feature in the Eagles' Conference League play-off first leg against Fredrikstad on Thursday.

Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League for the last three seasons, but Merson believes if they sign the creative midfielder, he can lead them to glory in 2025-26.

When asked if Eze could be a difference maker in Arsenal's bid for the title, Merson said: "I think Arsenal win the league with Eze.

"They had a chance without him because it's a real heads or tails season with Liverpool, and Man City played well on the opening weekend, but Eze helps get them over the line."

Eze enjoyed a stellar 2024-25 campaign for Palace, registering 26 goal involvements (14 goals, 12 assists) across all competitions, including scoring the winner in their FA Cup triumph. 

Indeed, his goal contributions tally was more than any player within Arsenal's ranks, with Bukayo Saka (25) the closest to his total.

Should Eze leave the Eagles, he will depart having made 169 appearances for Palace across all competitions, scoring 40 times and registering 29 assists. 

"Eze is a brilliant signing for Arsenal," Merson said. "It's a game-changer and a perfect fit.

"If Arsenal had let Spurs get him, I'd have had to question what the club was doing because he's a quality player.

"Arsenal struggle when teams come to the Emirates and put everyone behind the ball.

"Teams want to limit the space Arsenal have to play in, and they have struggled to break teams down with those tactics.

"We've seen it over the last few years when they have struggled to break teams down when it gets right to the business end of a game and the business end of a season.

"For me, that's where Eze comes in at Arsenal. He's got the X-factor and, in tight, tight games, he has the ability to break a low block down.

"Away from home, maybe he's not the answer. Against the likes of Liverpool and Man City, they may come under the cosh for a bit, and they may have to play slightly differently.

"That's why you have a big squad. At home, against the lesser teams, where they have 70 to 80% of the ball, let Eze do what he wants, because he will make something happen."

