Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Toss Delayed Due To Rain In Dambulla

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Check out the match preview, live streaming, toss updates and playing XIs of the 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Dambulla

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I:
The toss between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I in Dambulla is delayed due to rain. Photo: X/Roshan Abeysinghe
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The toss has been delayed due to rain in Dambulla

  • Pakistan won the first T20I by 6 wickets

  • They are leading the three-match series by 1-0

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will lock horns in the 2nd T20I of the three-match T20I series in Dambulla on January 9, 2026. Pakistan are leading the series by 1-0 after winning the 1st T20I by 6 wickets.

This series serves as perfect preparation for both teams as they prepare to play the first leg of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka. Pakistan put on a clinical show in the first match with both the bat and the ball.

They wrapped up Sri Lanka for just 128 after electing to bowl first and then went on to chase down the total in just 16.4 overs with 6 wickets in hand. Sri Lanka will enter the contest to level the series and make the series interesting going into the 3rd match.

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Toss Update

The toss between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the 2nd T20I is delayed due to rain in Dambulla.

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs

The playing XIs of both the teams will be announced once the toss takes place.

Related Content
Related Content

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming Info

The 2nd T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Squads

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Samad, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan(w), Salman Agha(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Traveen Mathew, Eshan Malinga, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Lauren Bell Sets Tone For Royal Challengers Bengaluru With First Over Maiden

  2. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: Toss Delayed In Dambulla Due To Rain

  3. ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe Give Grand Cultural Welcome To Indian Team At Airport - Video

  4. How Kevin Pietersen's 'Jellybean' Act Instigated Zaheer Khan, Helped India Win Test: Wasim Jaffer Reveals

  5. Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Stance: Consider Future Impact Over 'Public Emotion', Tamim Iqbal Appeals To BCB

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  2. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  3. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  4. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  5. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

  2. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Advances to Semi-Finals After Akane Yamaguchi Retired Due To Knee Injury

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi, Malaysia Open 2026 QF Highlights: Sindhu Beats World No.3 To Reach Semis - As It Happened

  4. Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crushes Japanese Shuttler Miyazaki To Seal QF Ticket; Ayush Shetty, Lakshya Sen Exit

  5. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Politics Of Reading: Political Language of Dravidian Imagery

  2. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  3. Silence as Strategy? CPI(M) and the Normalisation Of Anti-Muslim Rhetoric

  4. Walking In Freedom: Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman Released From Tihar Jail

  5. From Panchayats To States: Workers’ Groups Plan Phased Resistance To VB-GRAM(G)

Entertainment News

  1. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  2. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  3. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  4. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  5. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

  2. Beyond Venezuela: The Growing List Of Countries In Trump’s Crosshairs

  3. Trump Withdraws US From More Than 60 Global Institutions

  4. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  5. Trump Softens Stance, Invites Colombia’s President Petro To White House

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener

  2. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From All The Roads Are Open, By Annemarie Schwarzenbach

  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer Set To Join Indian Squad In Vadodara After Impressing In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  4. Toxic: Gulshan Devaiah Reveals Why He Had To Turn Down Yash Starrer

  5. Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Miley Cyrus

  6. KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

  7. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 Highlights: Hardik Pandya Stars In Baroda Win; Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Thump Haryana

  8. Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World