Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Toss Delayed Due To Rain In Dambulla

The toss has been delayed due to rain in Dambulla
Pakistan won the first T20I by 6 wickets
They are leading the three-match series by 1-0
Sri Lanka and Pakistan will lock horns in the 2nd T20I of the three-match T20I series in Dambulla on January 9, 2026. Pakistan are leading the series by 1-0 after winning the 1st T20I by 6 wickets.
This series serves as perfect preparation for both teams as they prepare to play the first leg of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka. Pakistan put on a clinical show in the first match with both the bat and the ball.
They wrapped up Sri Lanka for just 128 after electing to bowl first and then went on to chase down the total in just 16.4 overs with 6 wickets in hand. Sri Lanka will enter the contest to level the series and make the series interesting going into the 3rd match.
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Toss Update
The toss between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the 2nd T20I is delayed due to rain in Dambulla.
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs
The playing XIs of both the teams will be announced once the toss takes place.
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming Info
The 2nd T20I between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Squads
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Samad, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan(w), Salman Agha(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Traveen Mathew, Eshan Malinga, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera